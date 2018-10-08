Log in
HealthPrize Technologies : Appoints Industry Veteran John Monahan as President

10/08/2018 | 05:05pm CEST

The leading cloud-based patient engagement and adherence platform for the life sciences adds management depth in response to significant growth

HealthPrize Technologies, the leading cloud-based patient engagement and adherence platform for life science companies, announced today the appointment of John Monahan to the newly-created role of President. Monahan brings more than 25 years of relevant experience in operations, client services, sales and marketing to this role.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005544/en/

John Monahan, President, HealthPrize Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)

John Monahan, President, HealthPrize Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very pleased that John Monahan has joined the HealthPrize team,” said Tom Kottler, CEO and Co-founder. “John brings operational discipline important to the successful scaling of our enterprise. As President, he will take responsibility for all operations, allowing me to focus on a rapidly expanding set of new opportunities to support HealthPrize’s evolution and growth.

In the past 12 months, HealthPrize has inked 7 new client-branded assignments, including an initiative to take the HealthPrize platform to over 50 countries over the next 5 years. The company has increased its workforce with important hires in analytics, product management, engineering, client services and sales in response to this significant growth; five new programs will be launched this Fall in the U.S., Asia and Latin America.

“The market opportunities offered by HealthPrize’s patient engagement platform, which addresses the $637 billion issue of medication non-adherence at scale, are monumental for pharmaceutical manufacturers with therapies for chronic conditions and diseases,” said Monahan. “I am thrilled to join the company as its President and am fortunate to partner with a talented team dedicated to delivering world-class technology and services to improve medication adherence.”

Monahan served most recently as CEO of Zitter Health Insights. Prior to that, he held executive positions at Barnabas Health, Wolters Kluwer Health, IC Axon and Innovex, a division of Quintiles. He is a graduate of Quinnipiac University and holds executive certificates from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Flagler Business School. An avid baseball fan, Monahan regularly plays in adult baseball events, including an annual trip to the Boston Red Sox Fantasy Camp. In his free time he also fundraises and advocates for treatments and cures for Alzheimer’s disease and pancreatic cancer.


© Business Wire 2018
