HealthTrust : Honors Healthcare Systems for Excellence and Sustainability

Five HealthTrust member organizations have been singled out for supply chain excellence and social stewardship benefitting their providers, patients and communities. Recipients of the Member Recognition Awards, the most prestigious honors presented annually by HealthTrust, were announced last evening during a segment of HealthTrust University Conference livestreamed from Nashville. David Osborn, Ph.D., senior vice president of strategic accounts and advisory services presented awards to the following health systems and their representatives.

Outstanding Member – Beaumont Health, Southfield, Mich., for creating extraordinary value by utilizing HealthTrust initiatives, converting contracts and adopting new contract categories

Melanie Fisher , senior vice president, supply chain

, senior vice president, supply chain Dennis Fegan, director, consolidated service center

director, consolidated service center Timothy Essenmacher, MBA, CMRP, director, supply chain

director, supply chain Brett Whitbread, MBA, senior director, VAT

senior director, VAT Danish Abbasi, director, analytics

Operational Excellence – Prime Healthcare, Ontario, Calif., for initiatives maximizing the HealthTrust contract workplan and streamlining supply chain operations including Purchased Services

Ravi Alla, executive vice president, shared services

executive vice president, shared services Ramesh Krish , vice president, supply chain

, vice president, supply chain Horacio Vasquez , corporate director, supply chain operations

, corporate director, supply chain operations Ronald Kwan , corporate director, sourcing and value analysis

, corporate director, sourcing and value analysis Anupriya Thukral, corporate associate director, supply chain

Clinical Excellence – Clinical Operations Group, HCA Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn., for Sepsis Prediction and Optimization of Therapy (SPOT) technology and workflow resulting in early detection of sepsis and helping to save thousands of lives

Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, MSHA, MACP, FACMI, chief medical officer and president, clinical operations group

chief medical officer and president, clinical operations group Jeff Guy, MD, MS, MMHC, FACS, vice president, care process design

vice president, care process design Edmund Jackson, PhD , chief data officer and chief data scientist

, chief data officer and chief data scientist JR Allen, assistant vice president, data science

assistant vice president, data science Cody Hall, director, engineering

director, engineering Adam Mindick, director, care excellence

Social Stewardship – Overlook Medical Center, Atlantic Health System, Summit, N.J. for demonstrated excellence in sustainability efforts contributing to a safer and greener hospital, and a better community

Melissa Bonassisa, medical imaging supervisor

medical imaging supervisor Tami Ochs, RN behavioral health

RN behavioral health Carolyn Brown-Dancy, director, environmental health & safety

director, environmental health & safety Adisa Mesalic, manager, strategic sourcing

manager, strategic sourcing Samantha Pierson, strategic sourcing analyst

Pharmacy Excellence – Tenet Healthcare, Dallas, Texas for demonstrated best practices in pharmacy leading to improved patient outcomes, operational efficiencies and cost-savings

Traci Holton, vice president, ancillary services optimization

vice president, ancillary services optimization Matt Moss, director, pharmacy operations

director, pharmacy operations Ryan Koca, director, clinical pharmacy

director, clinical pharmacy Jordan Cottam, regional director, pharmacy operations

regional director, pharmacy operations Sally Sims, regional director, pharmacy operations

In addition to receiving honors at the virtual conference, winning organizations will be featured in

The Source magazine for HealthTrust members.

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (Healthtrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage our operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust (www.healthtrustpg.com) serves over 1,600 hospitals and health systems, and more than 47,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites.

