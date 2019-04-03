HealthVerity Announces $25 Million in Series C Funding

HealthVerity, Inc., the trusted foundation for the rapid creation,
exchange and management of healthcare and consumer data, today announced
its closing of $25 million in Series C funding led by existing investor
Foresite Capital with participation from Flare Capital Partners,
Greycroft Partners and other existing investors. The new capital will
support continued growth and investment in HealthVerity’s technology
platform and go-to-market activities.
The close follows a record 2018 performance during which HealthVerity
expanded its customer base to more than 100 of the top Pharmaceutical
Manufacturers, Health Insurance Payers, Pharmaceutical Services firms
and Healthcare Services organizations. The company’s success was
bolstered by the rapid customer adoption of HealthVerity Census, a SaaS
solution for activating, de-identifying and linking data across the
enterprise and beyond, HealthVerity Marketplace, the industry’s leading
cloud platform for discovery and licensing of broad scale healthcare and
consumer data in a privacy-protecting manner, and HealthVerity Consent,
a blockchain-driven platform for managing patient and consumer
permissions in an immutable and auditable manner.
“The widespread digitization of medical records offers one of the best
opportunities to transform patient care and improve the lives of
millions," said Jim Tananbaum, CEO and Managing Director of Foresite
Capital. “By building technologies that solve long standing challenges
in the way that data can be organized, linked and licensed, HealthVerity
has significantly enhanced the insights available on the patients and
members of its valued customers. We are excited to support
HealthVerity’s next phase of growth.” As part of the transaction,
Tananbaum will join the HealthVerity board of directors.
“We have been recognized as an industry leader and are fortunate to have
strong investors to support our long-term objectives,” said Andrew
Kress, co-founder and CEO of HealthVerity. “We are also pleased by the
trust our customers have demonstrated in our solutions and the positive
impact that broad interoperability across our world class ecosystem of
data partners has meant for these same customers. HealthVerity is now
uniquely equipped to deploy software solutions that more efficiently
manage and govern data in accordance with an ever-changing regulatory
environment, but that is exactly the reason that top Pharma and Payers
are gravitating to our platform.”
Founded by an executive team with decades of experience in managing real
world evidence solutions, payer and provider services, and commercial
data management, HealthVerity is well positioned for success long into
the future.
Blank Rome LLP served as legal advisor to HealthVerity in this
transaction.
About HealthVerity
HealthVerity is transforming the way data-led organizations make
critical decisions. Our technology platform serves as the foundation for
the rapid creation, exchange and management of healthcare and consumer
data in a fully-interoperable, privacy-protecting manner. Advantaged by
highly sophisticated identity resolution and matching capabilities,
HealthVerity is on a mission to increase transparency, forge
interoperability and activate deeper insights. To learn more about
HealthVerity’s technology platform, please visit www.healthverity.com.
About Foresite Capital
Foresite Capital is a multi-stage healthcare and life sciences
investment firm with $2 billion in assets under management. The firm
seeks to address areas of great unmet medical need by funding and
supporting transformative healthcare businesses. Foresite Capital has a
uniquely collaborative investment model that benefits from insights
generated by its multidisciplinary team of scientists, clinicians,
investment analysts and engineers. It applies a rigorous scientific and
data-driven approach to investment analysis. Foresite Capital
understands the unique business models in healthcare and works closely
with the firm’s portfolio companies at all stages of their lifecycle.
The firm has offices in San Francisco and New York. For more
information, please visit www.foresitecapital.com.
