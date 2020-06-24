HealthVerity : and Verpora collaborate to drive innovative value-based agreements for the life sciences industry

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected data exchange, and Verpora, an exclusive VBA consultancy, today announced their collaboration to enable the deployment and acceleration of a new generation of value-based agreements (VBAs) based on patient-centric real-world data and a proven implementation strategy.

VBAs are a significant component of today's pharmaceutical landscape and are set to expand even further should the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) proposed rule changes to "Medicaid Best Price" proceed. From a payer perspective, a recent Verpora study highlights the underlying desire to further adopt more meaningful, patient-oriented agreements. Fundamental to these goals is greater access to real-world data and the ability to achieve operational infrastructure at scale.

The combination of expertise from Verpora and HealthVerity is focused on enhancing visibility to patient populations, measuring outcomes of interest and building operational excellence to expedite the deployment of VBAs. With HealthVerity's direct access to real-world patient data for more than 330 million Americans and Verpora's practical, trusted, assistance in the development of agreements, both manufacturers and payers can now readily expand VBA programs through this exciting, industry-leading partnership.

"Verpora has unique and unparalleled methodologies for creating and deploying value-based agreements," said Sandy Leonard, VP RWE Platforms at HealthVerity. "The prospect of adding HealthVerity's real-world data into these advanced processes is truly exciting. We are looking forward to the partnership and providing clients with an unrivaled ability to expand VBAs."

"HealthVerity solves two of the biggest challenges that clients face today - access to epidemiology data prior to contract development and how to effectively measure outcomes post-implementation," said Nick Merryfield, CEO at Verpora. "We are extremely excited to combine our expertise and are looking forward to creating the next-generation of value-based agreements."

To kick off the partnership, HealthVerity and Verpora will host a webinar, "VBA 2.0: Building and Accelerating Value-Based Agreements For The Next Era" on Tuesday, July 14 at 12PM EST (5PM GMT). To register and learn more, visit https://info.healthverity.com/vba_webinar .

About HealthVerity

Powering the largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem, combined with best-in-class management and privacy solutions, HealthVerity is helping answer healthcare's most critical questions. Our technology platform serves as the foundation for the rapid creation, exchange and management of healthcare and consumer data in a fully-interoperable, privacy-protecting manner. Advantaged by highly sophisticated identity resolution and matching capabilities, HealthVerity is on a mission to increase transparency, forge interoperability and activate deeper insights. To learn more about HealthVerity's technology platform, visit www.healthverity.com .

About Verpora

Founded by experienced payers, human performance scientists, and commercial experts, Verpora exclusively focuses on the development and deployment of value-based agreements. The company partners with pioneering VBA manufacturers and payers to help clients demonstrate value, secure access, and deliver improved outcomes. Services range from VBA product suitability assessment, VBA contract construction, organizational redesign, and VBA contract negotiation. To learn more about Verpora's VBA services, visit www.verpora.com .

