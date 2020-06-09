HealthVerity : announces research collaboration with FDA to support COVID-19 clinical study and treatment opportunities

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected data exchange, today announced it has signed a multi-year Research Collaboration Agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate a range of different real-world datasets for their potential to inform the FDA's response to COVID-19.

"The urgency of COVID-19 has elevated the need for immediate strategic industry partnerships," said Amy Abernethy, M.D., Ph.D., FDA principal deputy commissioner. "The more detail we can obtain around how COVID-19 affects different patient populations, the faster a potential treatment for coronavirus can become a reality. Developing the expertise needed to apply diverse, real-world datasets to these issues is an essential step in this direction."

In response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the research collaboration will leverage HealthVerity's expertise in real-world data to facilitate the evaluation of novel data sources for their potential application to support FDA's mission. As a partner, HealthVerity will help to characterize the integrity, quality and reproducibility of these sources for the purpose of generating real-world evidence to address the ongoing crisis.

The research will aim to identify and evaluate real-world data sources that will be relevant for summarizing treatment patterns among patients in the inpatient and outpatient care settings, understanding the natural history of COVID-19 disease contributing to the design and prioritization of clinical trials, and develop generalizable knowledge regarding patients who have been tested for COVID-19 and those at risk of developing the disease.

"HealthVerity is proud to support the FDA in strengthening the understanding of potential real-world data sources to address the proposed COVID-19 research questions and public-health use cases," said Andrew Kress, CEO at HealthVerity. "By identifying methods and processes to leverage this type of data for evidence generation, this collaboration builds on HealthVerity's provision of COVID-related data being used as part of separate COVID-19 research in progress by the FDA and Aetion."

Last month HealthVerity and Aetion launched Real-Time Insights and Evidence system to enable real-time, real-world research for COVID-19 diagnoses and interventions.

About HealthVerity

Powering the largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem, combined with best-in-class management and privacy solutions, HealthVerity is helping answer healthcare's most critical questions. Our technology platform serves as the foundation for the rapid creation, exchange and management of healthcare and consumer data in a fully interoperable privacy-protecting manner. Advantaged by highly sophisticated identity resolution and matching capabilities, HealthVerity is on a mission to increase transparency, forge interoperability and activate deeper insights.

To learn more about HealthVerity's technology platform, visit www.healthverity.com .

Contact:

Abby Stockwell

Senior Director of Marketing, HealthVerity

astockwell@healthverity.com

856.562.7413

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthverity-announces-research-collaboration-with-fda-to-support-covid-19-clinical-study-and-treatment-opportunities-301072414.html

SOURCE HealthVerity