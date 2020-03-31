HealthVerity leans in with Philadelphia hiring surge amidst widespread national job insecurity

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the trusted technology partner to the life sciences and insurance industries, is continuing a substantial hiring surge amidst widespread job insecurity brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. More than half a million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment since nonessential businesses were ordered to shut down on March 16, and many companies have quickly halted their hiring processes. HealthVerity has renewed its commitment to maintaining its team during these unsettling times, while also continuing to support and strengthen Philadelphia business overall.

The coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for real-time data and technologies that capture the impact of COVID-19 on patient utilization of the healthcare industry at large. As such, HealthVerity is poised to activate relevant trend data for life sciences and insurance companies seeking to evaluate and shape the trajectory of their businesses. "The vision and ingenuity from our team at a time of crisis is truly inspiring," said Andrew Goldberg, COO at HealthVerity. "We are in an industry that requires innovative approaches and astute problem-solving. So now, more than ever, we need talent of high caliber."

By opening its new headquarters in Center City last December, HealthVerity demonstrated its commitment to Philadelphia and to creating long-lasting jobs no matter the circumstances. "We always have room for the best people at our, for now, virtual workbench. We plan on emerging from the pandemic with an even better team and more sustainable forward momentum," said Andrew Goldberg. As such, the company expects to grow its team by 60% in 2020 including the more than twenty roles on its career site .

The HealthVerity People team has implemented fully remote interviewing and onboarding processes that have already proven successful with new candidates and recent hires. Team video conferencing, interactive onboarding documentation, online data privacy training and pre-programmed Macbooks are just a few ways new hires are welcomed to the HealthVerity team.

