HealthWell Foundation : Opens New Fund to Assist B-Cell Lymphoma Patients

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, has launched a new fund to provide copayment and premium assistance to Medicare patients living with B-Cell Lymphoma (BCL). Through the fund, HealthWell will provide up to $8,000 in financial assistance for a 12-month grant period to eligible patients who have annual household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level.

About B-Cell Lymphoma

According to the National Cancer Institute, B-cell lymphoma refers to types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that are characterized by abnormalities of the "B-cells" (a type of white blood cell that makes antibodies to help fight infection). The condition may grow and spread slowly with few symptoms (also known as indolent lymphoma) or may be very aggressive with severe symptoms. When present, signs and symptoms may include swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, or groin; abdominal pain; fatigue; fever; night sweats; and/or weight loss. The underlying cause of B-cell lymphoma is poorly understood. However, the condition can be associated with genetic abnormalities, environmental factors, viruses, immunodeficiency states, and connective-tissue disorders.

"Phenomenal advances in treatment for B-cell lymphoma are only useful when patients can afford them," said Don Liss, MD, HealthWell Foundation Board Member. "Reducing financial barriers for Medicare beneficiaries will allow them to access all approved medications their physicians may prescribe so they receive the most effective therapy for their specific disease. HealthWell is proud to be able to offer this resource to the BCL community as part of their growing portfolio of oncology funds."

Krista Zodet, HealthWell Foundation President, commented on the fund, "People living with B-cell lymphoma can be faced with a multitude of challenges when it comes to managing their disease. For those on Medicare, the cost of treatment may present the most difficult challenge, creating additional stress and anxiety for the patient and their family." She continued, "Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be devastating and, depending on the stage of the disease, multiple treatments may be necessary. For BCL patients on Medicare, these treatments may be out of reach due to cost. We applaud our dedicated donors for recognizing this critical need and are proud to be able to offer a financial lifeline to this patient community."

To determine eligibility and apply for financial assistance, visit HealthWell's B-Cell Lymphoma – Medicare Access Fund page. To learn how you can support this or other HealthWell programs, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 70 disease areas for more than 500,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $1.6 billion in grant support to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly. HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 33rd on the 2019 Forbes list of the 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

