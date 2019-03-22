Healthcare Analytics Leaders Clinigence and QualMetrix Merge to Accelerate Value-Based Care and Population Health Management

Clinigence, LLC and QualMetrix, Inc., two pioneering healthcare
information technology companies providing advanced, cloud-based
platforms that enable healthcare organizations to shift to value-based
care reimbursements and to provide population health management, today
announced that they have completed their merger. The merged entity has
become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clinigence Holdings, Inc.
Clinigence, LLC, founded in 2010 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a
pioneer in clinical quality reporting. Its solution integrates clinical
and claims data across multiple electronic health record (“EHR”) systems
to allow its customers to improve the quality of care of its patients,
improve care coordination and to reduce cost. Clinigence LLC’s platform
is currently in use by over 13 Accountable Care Organizations (“ACOs”)
and medical groups, 23 hospitals and over 7000 providers, with 7 million
patients on the platform.
QualMetrix, founded in 2013 and based in Miramar, Florida, is a
population health analytics company that provides turnkey solutions that
enable connected intelligence across the care continuum by transforming
massive amounts of clinical and claims data into actionable insights.
QualMetrix’s platform is currently in use by over 9 health plans
(“HMOs”), 6 ACOs, 2 Management Services Organizations (“MSOs”) and 2
medical groups, with almost 2 million patients on the platform.
The combination of Clinigence and QualMetrix will result in almost 9
million unique patients on the platform from 15 unique ACO clients, 9
health plans/HMOs, 2 MSOs, 23 hospitals and over 8000 unique providers.
Jacob Margolin, M.S., founder and CEO of Clinigence, LLC, has been named
Clinigence Holdings’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence
Schimmel, M.D., founder of QualMetrix, will serve as Clinigence
Holdings’ Chief Medical Officer and Mihir Shah, CPA, will serve as Chief
Financial Officer. Warren Hosseinion, M.D., Co-Founder and Co-CEO of
Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ: AMEH), will serve as Chairman of the
Board of Clinigence Holdings.
“Our merger with QualMetrix brings a unique value proposition to the
market, which is a game changer as the U.S. healthcare system is
shifting from fee-for-service reimbursements to value-based payments,”
stated Jacob Margolin, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Clinigence Holdings. “Clinigence, LLC’s wealth of quality reporting and
outcomes improvement experience combined with QualMetrix’s powerful cost
and utilization analytics will allow us to unlock the full potential of
value-based care, improving patient care outcomes, reducing costs and
bolstering population health.”
“Clinigence Holdings is poised for dramatic growth over the next few
years as we help our clients transition to value-based payment models
and to take financial risk for their populations,” stated Lawrence
Schimmel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Clinigence Holdings. “The
merged company will combine the best of both claims analytics and
clinical informatics. Our platform organizes vast amounts of information
and then presents it in a way that allows our clients to succeed in the
ever changing health care environment.”
“With the increasing focus on quality, costs and the patient care
experience, the application of sophisticated data-driven capabilities
will be critical for all healthcare organizations and for individual
providers,” stated Warren Hosseinion, M.D., Chairman of Clinigence
Holdings. “Our industry-leading cloud-based platform allows our clients
to leverage data from multiple sources to operate efficiently and to
deliver the best possible outcomes for their patients.”
About Clinigence Holdings, Inc. (Clinigence)
Clinigence Holdings is a leading healthcare information technology
company providing an advanced, cloud-based platform that enables
healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population
health management. The Clinigence platform aggregates clinical and
claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to
create a holistic view of each patient and provider and virtually
unlimited insights into patient populations.
