Healthcare Analytics is Paving Its Way Into the Future of Healthcare - Download Quantzig's Free Resource to Know More!

02/18/2019 | 11:37am EST

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their free supplement on the roadmap to healthcare analytics. Amidst the skyrocketing healthcare costs, companies in the healthcare sector are addressing inefficiencies by enhancing data sharing across the value chain and are looking at leveraging analytics to improve business functions and patient experience. Therefore, healthcare players are shifting their focus from volume-based payment models to value-based and outcome-based models. Applying advanced healthcare analytics to the patient datasets can help the healthcare companies adopt a comprehensive approach to deliver personalized medicine and understand the needs of patients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005311/en/

A Blueprint of Healthcare Analytics. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A Blueprint of Healthcare Analytics. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Finding it difficult to deal with regulatory pressures in the healthcare industry and constantly changing market dynamics? Get in touch with our experts to know how healthcare analytics can help you deal with all your issues.

Importance of healthcare analytics

  • Multidimensional predictive models
    Multidimensional predictive models are developed by combining patient information and data obtained from other sources of information and third-party consumer insights. The use of such predictive models results in better patient stratification which, in turn, leads to improved health care, higher engagement, and reduced costs of healthcare.

Are you wondering how to address key challenges, reduce costs, increase margins, and gain a competitive market advantage? Request a free proposal to know more about our portfolio of healthcare analytics services.

  • Reduces Healthcare Costs
    Quality healthcare services are costly. This is the reason why healthcare players are incentivized to seek volume over value. By leveraging healthcare analytics techniques and customized healthcare models healthcare companies can implement a new payment model based on the performance. Here the healthcare provider would be paid for value, as determined by outcomes.
  • Improves healthcare outcomes
    Globally healthcare industry is increasingly moving from volume to value, throwing light on the importance of clinical outcomes. Due to the increase in EHR capabilities and other structured datasets generated by the healthcare industry, healthcare data is estimated to register the growth of 35% every year. Consequently, healthcare providers are shifting focus to the implementation of analytic methodologies to improve healthcare outcomes.
  • To read more, download this free supplement

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


