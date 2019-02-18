Healthcare Analytics is Paving Its Way Into the Future of Healthcare - Download Quantzig's Free Resource to Know More!

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized
analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their free
supplement on the
roadmap to healthcare analytics. Amidst the skyrocketing
healthcare costs, companies in the healthcare sector are addressing
inefficiencies by enhancing data sharing across the value chain and are
looking at leveraging analytics to improve business functions and
patient experience. Therefore, healthcare players are shifting their
focus from volume-based payment models to value-based and outcome-based
models. Applying advanced healthcare analytics to the patient datasets
can help the healthcare companies adopt a comprehensive approach to
deliver personalized medicine and understand the needs of patients.
Importance of healthcare analytics
-
Multidimensional predictive models
Multidimensional
predictive models are developed by combining patient information and
data obtained from other sources of information and third-party
consumer insights. The use of such predictive models results in better
patient stratification which, in turn, leads to improved health care,
higher engagement, and reduced costs of healthcare.
-
Reduces Healthcare Costs
Quality healthcare services are
costly. This is the reason why healthcare players are incentivized to
seek volume over value. By leveraging healthcare analytics techniques
and customized healthcare models healthcare companies can implement a
new payment model based on the performance. Here the healthcare
provider would be paid for value, as determined by outcomes.
-
Improves healthcare outcomes
Globally healthcare industry
is increasingly moving from volume to value, throwing light on the
importance of clinical outcomes. Due to the increase in EHR
capabilities and other structured datasets generated by the healthcare
industry, healthcare data is estimated to register the growth of 35%
every year. Consequently, healthcare providers are shifting focus to
the implementation of analytic methodologies to improve healthcare
outcomes.
-
About Quantzig
Quantzig
is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK,
Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our
clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to
leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists
of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more
information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal
