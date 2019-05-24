Healthcare Consumerism Entails Big Opportunities and Bigger Challenges | Download Infiniti's Latest Free Resource for More Insights

A well-known market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on healthcare consumerism: big opportunities, bigger challenges. The supplement provides key insights into how healthcare consumerism is revolutionizing the healthcare sector and highlights the consequent opportunities and challenges that providers must keep an eye on.

Healthcare consumerism enables patients to become more involved in their healthcare decisions. According to industry experts, 2019 will be a year dominated by healthcare consumerism. As healthcare becomes more consumer-driven, patient preferences are now beginning to receive unprecedented consideration. Patients are being given opportunities for active participation and consumer satisfaction is becoming an increasingly important metric to measure performance in the healthcare sector. The increased prevalence of consumer-focused models comes with a unique set of benefits and challenges. How healthcare organizations address these points presents an opportunity to edge out the competition and enhance patient care.

Benefits of healthcare consumerism

Consumer autonomy

Market competition is generally considered a good thing. Given the opportunity to decide for themselves as to where and how they want to receive care, consumers provide valuable feedback (via their spending behavior) to signal what they feel is important. Healthcare organizations can stay abreast of these trends by analyzing financial reports.

Transparency

The greater the financial responsibility, the more transparency in pricing is demanded by consumers. This allows for a complete understanding of the local market. Providers can stay competitive by offering cost estimates in advance and also provide consumers with a broad range of payment options.

Patient Engagement

It is easier for both providers and patients to stay connected even beyond the consultation room, especially with digital tools such as patient portals and email distribution lists. Patients with easy access to their medical records and educational materials can play an active role in managing their own care.

Opportunity

A consumer-driven marketplace creates innumerable marketing opportunities for healthcare organizations to distinguish themselves from the competition and improve their services in competition for patients.

