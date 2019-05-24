Healthcare Consumerism Entails Big Opportunities and Bigger Challenges | Download Infiniti's Latest Free Resource for More Insights

A well-known market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research,
has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource
on healthcare
consumerism: big opportunities, bigger challenges. The supplement
provides key insights into how healthcare consumerism is revolutionizing
the healthcare sector and highlights the consequent opportunities and
challenges that providers must keep an eye on.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005235/en/
Benefits of healthcare consumerism. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Healthcare consumerism enables patients to become more involved in their
healthcare decisions. According to industry experts, 2019 will be a year
dominated by healthcare
consumerism. As healthcare becomes more consumer-driven, patient
preferences are now beginning to receive unprecedented consideration.
Patients are being given opportunities for active participation and
consumer satisfaction is becoming an increasingly important metric to
measure performance in the healthcare sector. The increased prevalence
of consumer-focused models comes with a unique set of benefits and
challenges. How healthcare organizations address these points presents
an opportunity to edge out the competition and enhance patient care.
The U.S. healthcare industry is en route major transformations and
providers must identify ways to revamp their offerings and fill their
services gaps in order to survive the dynamic changes. Wondering where
to begin? Request
Free Brochure to know
more about our solutions for the healthcare industry.
Benefits of healthcare consumerism
Consumer autonomy
Market competition is generally considered a good thing. Given the
opportunity to decide for themselves as to where and how they want to
receive care, consumers provide valuable feedback (via their spending
behavior) to signal what they feel is important. Healthcare
organizations can stay abreast of these trends by analyzing financial
reports.
Transparency
The greater the financial responsibility, the more transparency in
pricing is demanded by consumers. This allows for a complete
understanding of the local market. Providers can stay competitive by
offering cost estimates in advance and also provide consumers with a
broad range of payment options.
Winning empowered consumers is critical at a time when patients
are demanding more in response to rising costs. Not sure how to achieve
this? Request
a free proposal to know how our tailor-made solutions
can help you.
Patient Engagement
It is easier for both providers and patients to stay connected even
beyond the consultation room, especially with digital tools such as
patient portals and email distribution lists. Patients with easy access
to their medical records and educational materials can play an active
role in managing their own care.
Opportunity
A consumer-driven marketplace creates innumerable marketing
opportunities for healthcare organizations to distinguish themselves
from the competition and improve their services in competition for
patients.
Request
for more information and know how we can help you
leverage robust customer intelligence solutions that can tap into the
market requirements and meet customer needs.
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research is a leading market intelligence company providing
smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research
studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive
activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent
business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005235/en/