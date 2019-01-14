Healthcare Industry Innovator James Vertino Named CEO at EBMS

James Vertino, an experienced leader who has spearheaded
transformational growth at healthcare companies throughout his career,
has been named chief executive officer of Employee Benefit Management
Services (EBMS).
Since joining EBMS as chief information officer in 2017, Vertino has
been instrumental in contributing to the company’s strategic vision and
growth. He has designed and guided the transformation of the company’s
technology, enabling EBMS to better serve members, employers and brokers
with a highly differentiated approach while expanding across the U.S. He
also has helped to recruit visionary professionals with strong track
records of leadership in the healthcare industry.
“I am honored to be taking on the role of CEO. I feel well prepared to
take us forward into the kind of growth we’re anticipating,” Vertino
said. “Our goal is to become a fully integrated healthcare management
company with a national presence, expanding on the legacy programs that
made us a respected leader in the third-party administration industry.”
Kevin Larson, who served as president of EBMS since 2010, will continue
to contribute his knowledge and guidance as he assumes the role of vice
chairman and joins the board of directors.
“I’m excited about the future of EBMS. Jim has proven himself as an
extraordinary leader in the healthcare management industry, and he will
do great things as the company continues to grow and evolve,” Larson
said. “Now is a good time for me to move to a strategic advisory role
and transition the reins to the strong leadership team we have
assembled.”
Vertino has nearly 25 years of leadership experience, with particular
expertise in developing technology architectures to improve products and
services. In executive positions at MetLife, Lehman Brothers, CoreSource
and HealthPlan Services, his work has had positive impacts on the
well-being of millions of customers and employees.
Vertino will lead the EBMS executive team that includes five recent
additions:
-
Dr. Andrew Murray, chief medical officer. He serves as president of
both miCare and miRx health-management solutions. Most recently, he
was at CareAllies, a Cigna-owned health-management company.
-
Alex Schott, chief financial officer. His extensive experience at
healthcare organizations includes roles as senior vice president of
Strategic Operations at BioScrip, Inc., and CFO at Home Solutions
before BioScrip acquired it in 2016.
-
Ronald Walters Jr., chief operating officer. He was formerly president
of Harrington Health, a full-service TPA. He also spent 13 years at
Nationwide Health.
-
Rob Carr, vice president of technology and client implementation –
with over 30 years of client support, including serving as a senior
vice president at HealthPlan Services.
-
Matt Johnson, corporate counsel, leading in all legal, privacy and
compliance.
-
Justin Moser, the newly appointed president of ebmsRe, the company’s
stop-loss program. Moser has been with EBMS for more than 10 years
with the last three as the director of ebmsRe.
They join two experienced EBMS leaders on the executive team:
-
Rod Kastelitz, executive vice president of sales and account
management. He has been with EBMS for 26 years and has been key to the
company’s success.
-
Melissa Lyon, executive vice president of human resources and
strategic planning. Since joining the company in 2011, she has guided
initiatives regarding employee engagement talent acquisition and team
development.
ABOUT EBMS
EBMS, an integrated healthcare management company, was founded in
Billings, Mont., in 1980. It now serves more than 275 organizations and
nearly 150,000 employees and family members across the U.S.
In 2017, the company partnered with Water Street Healthcare Partners to
expand its services to U.S. employers. Water Street, a strategic
investor focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, shares EBMS’
goal of improving the quality, cost and experience of healthcare for its
customers. Its team of industry executives and investment professionals
has worked with some of the world’s leading healthcare companies.
EBMS offers a broad range of services to help employers manage their
healthcare, including benefit administration, on-site/near-site health
centers, clinical and specialty pharmacy programs, employer direct
network management, captive insurance risk services, and flex, HRA and
HSA administration.
