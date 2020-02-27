Log in
Healthcare Logistics Market 2019-2023 | Rising Seaborne Pharmaceutical Transportation to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/27/2020 | 04:39am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the healthcare logistics market and it is poised to grow by USD 30.93 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005339/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rising seaborne pharmaceutical transportation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, shortage of drivers resulting in higher lead time might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Healthcare Logistics Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Healthcare Logistics Market is segmented as below:

Service

  • Transportation
  • Warehousing

Product

  • Pharmaceutical products
  • Medical devices

Geographic Segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30958

Healthcare Logistics Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our healthcare logistics market report covers the following areas:

  • Healthcare Logistics Market Size
  • Healthcare Logistics Market Trends
  • Healthcare Logistics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing number of initiatives to promote cold chain logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare logistics market growth during the next few years.

Healthcare Logistics Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the healthcare logistics market, including some of the vendors such as Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Continental Cargo OU, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG and United Parcel Service Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the healthcare logistics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Healthcare Logistics Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare logistics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the healthcare logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the healthcare logistics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare logistics market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


