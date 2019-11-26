Healthcare Tech Company EvidenceCare to host Aneesh Chopra and Dr. Josh Mandel on Industry Webinar

Speakers to Discuss Using Interoperability to Fulfill Federal Mandates for Appropriate Use of Advanced Imaging

In light of approaching CMS mandates requiring Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) for advanced imaging in connection to the PAMA Act, healthcare tech company EvidenceCare announced today a free webinar they will be hosting on December 11 to showcase a solution they have created to help providers fulfill the new mandates. Former U.S. Chief Technology Officer Aneesh Chopra and Dr. Josh Mandel, chief architect for Microsoft Healthcare, will join representatives from EvidenceCare and T-System to introduce how the two companies are leveraging CDS Hooks within a SMART on FHIR application to deliver a standards-based, real-time solution for AUC consultation.

Chopra, one of the nation’s foremost visionaries on interoperability, will discuss the challenges of creating seamless integration between vital data sources and electronic health records. He said that as the January 1, 2020 deadline for PAMA AUC continues to get closer, facilities and providers alike are feeling the pressure to find a way to meet these new requirements.

“These new mandates are causing hospitals and providers to scramble for an affordable solution that doesn’t tax already-stretched technology resources,” said Chopra. “However, innovative companies are stepping up to the challenge and creating solutions, like EvidenceCare and T-System. This new tool they’ve created is standards-based, is the first of its kind, and is bridging gaps to help facilities seamlessly meet these requirements.”

Joining Chopra is Dr. Josh Mandel, a widely respected technologist who led development of the SMART specification and launched the Clinical Decision Support Hooks project. In the webinar, he will share the tools in play and on the horizon that will change how healthcare organizations access and share data.

One of these tools is EvidenceCare, which delivers point-of-care clinical decision support to healthcare providers and is designated as a qualified Clinical Decision Support Mechanism (CDSM) by CMS. EvidenceCare’s co-founder and CEO, Dr. Brian Fengler, will demonstrate the company’s innovative imaging AUC tool that is seamlessly integrated into providers’ workflow in T-System, an industry-leading EHR that specializes in emergency medicine, using the CDS Hook standard. Dr. Bob Hitchcock, T-System EVP and general manager, will discuss the company’s decision to invest in interoperable standards, such as CDS Hooks and FHIR, to integrate innovative solutions into their EHR.

“We knew it was going to be a big deal to develop a solution like this with the T-System, but we also knew it would be one that was worth the time and resources,” Fengler said. “We’re doing something no one has ever done before while meeting government standards and requirements. I can’t think of two better representatives to speak to the importance of this solution than Aneesh Chopra and Josh Mandel.”

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, December 11 at 12 p.m. ET. Those interested in registering to attend can visit evidence.care/pama-on-fhir-webinar/. Those interested in learning more about PAMA and the new AUC requirements can visit evidence.care/pama.

About EvidenceCare

Nashville-based EvidenceCare is a clinical decision support content platform designed by emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler. EvidenceCare provides clinicians with access to patient-specific, evidence-based treatment recommendations at the bedside and within their workflow. The tool’s Enterprise version integrates within providers’ EHR workflows to improve the quality of care and reduce care variation. Launched in July 2016, the company’s proprietary content publishing platform delivers protocols authored by industry-leading experts to healthcare clinicians worldwide. To learn more, visit www.evidence.care.

About The T-System

T-System is a healthcare IT company that advances care delivery and financial outcomes for episodic care. Specializing in emergency department documentation since 1996, T-System has since expanded its focus to include the development of innovative solutions for the rapidly expanding episode-based care market, including hospital-based emergency departments (EDs), freestanding emergency centers and urgent care centers. Through clinically-driven services and documentation solutions as well as charge capture and coding solutions, T-System solves clinical, financial and operational challenges for our clients. About 26 percent of the nation’s hospital-based EDs, freestanding emergency centers and urgent care centers use T-System to improve the clinical encounter, including the documentation of the patient visit as well as the downstream outcomes related to that event. For additional information about T-System, please visit www.tsystem.com.

About Aneesh Chopra

Aneesh Chopra is the President of CareJourney, an open data membership service building a trusted, transparent rating system for physicians, networks, facilities, and markets on the move to value. He served as the first U.S. chief technology officer under President Obama (’09-’12) and in 2014, authored, “Innovative State: How New Technologies Can Transform Government.” He serves on the board of the Health Care Cost Institute, the New Jersey Innovation Institute, and earned his MPP from Harvard Kennedy School and BA from The Johns Hopkins University.

About Dr. Josh Mandel

Josh C. Mandel, MD is a physician and software developer working to fuel an ecosystem of health apps with access to clinical and research data. As chief architect for Microsoft Healthcare, chief architect for SMART Health IT, and instructor at the Harvard Medical School Department of Biomedical Informatics, Josh works closely with the standards development community to lay groundwork for frictionless data access, authorization, analytics, and app integration. He led development of the SMART specification and launched the Clinical Decision Support Hooks project. As a member of the national Health IT Standards Committee, Josh showed a special interest in tools and interfaces that support software developers who are new to the health domain.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005726/en/