Healthcare providers save time and costs with new integrated product from AIM Specialty Health

AIM Inform helps providers meet 2020 CMS guidelines for Medicare patients

Healthcare providers can now save time and administrative costs by integrating their EMR with AIM Inform to complete prior authorizations for high-tech, diagnostic imaging services and comply with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2020 mandate to use Appropriate Use Criteria.

AIM Inform, a solution from AIM Specialty Health, integrates with EMR systems to streamline a provider’s workflow, whether to comply with a health plan’s prior authorization requirements or to meet CMS criteria. The product facilitates provider access to prior authorization programs operated by AIM for its health plan clients in all 50 states.

Today, AIM Inform includes prior authorization programs for outpatient high-tech, diagnostic imaging services, and there are plans to expand to other AIM-managed clinical areas such as oncology, musculoskeletal, and genetic testing in future releases. The product has satisfied the requirements to be included within the Epic App Orchard, which facilitates the integration into the EPIC EMR system.

“We have always appreciated AIM’s focus on automation and high touch clinical engagement, and with AIM Inform, we will gain enhancements to our pre-authorization workflow and save staff time,” said Brad Buxton, vice president of strategy and business development at Northwest Community Hospital. “We selected it because of AIM’s culture of innovation, ease of use, and responsiveness to the provider community.”

“AIM was founded on a commitment to provider service and clinical engagement. By integrating prior authorization and clinical decision-making, we continue to support the provider-patient relationship,” said Kevin McDermott, vice president of provider strategy and products at AIM Specialty Health.

About AIM

AIM Specialty Health provides clinical solutions that drive appropriate, safe, and affordable care. Serving more than 54 million members across 50 states, D.C. and US territories, AIM promotes optimal care through use of evidence-based clinical guidelines and real-time decision support for both providers and their patients. AIM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). For more information, visit www.aimspecialtyhealth.com and www.aiminform.com.

