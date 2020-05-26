Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Healthineers ready to boost antibody test production to 50 million per month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 09:19am EDT

By Ludwig Burger and Alexander Hübner

Siemens Healthineers stands ready to ramp up production of its antibody test to more than 50 million per month from June as governments across the world are keen to identify those who may have developed immunity to the coronavirus.

The German group, which previously laid out plans to supply more than 25 million tests from June, said on Monday it was poised to increase production further at sites in Walpole, Massachusetts and in Glasgow, Delaware, depending on how the pandemic evolves.

Healthineers, which is competing for orders from large labs with Roche and Abbott, said it was pursuing Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the tests and that its tests have met the criteria for the CE Mark that enables sale in Europe.

The 10-minute test that runs on Healthineers' automated lab gear has been demonstrated to detect all individuals who had a coronavirus infection at least two weeks prior to the test, the company said.

The test also correctly identifies 99.8% of those that had no prior coronavirus infection, meaning that about 2 out of 1,000 without exposure to the virus may be wrongly flagged as having developed antibodies.

Mass antibody testing is being considered by many countries as a way to introduce more tailored social distancing measures after economies have been devastated by lockdowns.

(Editing by Thomas Seythal and Thomas Escritt)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING AG -1.10% 344.65 Delayed Quote.11.15%
SIEMENS AG 1.88% 98.07 Delayed Quote.-17.64%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 0.82% 47.135 Delayed Quote.9.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:48aCITADEL DEFENSE : Launches Deepfake AI to Prevent Drone Attacks on Military and Government Assets
BU
09:48aBARRELL CRAFT SPIRITS : Launches Private Release Whiskey Series
BU
09:48aDip Dip, Hooray! Bojangles® Pimento Cheese is Back with New Ways to Enjoy
BU
09:46aAECI : Preference Dividend Declaration
PR
09:46aBlock & Leviton LLP Announces Opening of New Delaware Office; Hires Experienced Chancery Court Litigator Nathan A. Cook as Managing Partner
GL
09:44aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa hopes for speedy EU nod for bailout - sources
RE
09:44a1LIFE HEALTHCARE : Montage International Selects Modernized Primary Care Provider One Medical to Deliver 24/7 Digital Health Services to Its Guests and Associates
AQ
09:44aCEMEX : successfully amends its main bank agreement
AQ
09:44aDOOSAN INFRACORE : Launched construction solution 'Site Cloud'
AQ
09:44aITC : enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% equity share capital of Sunrise Foods Private Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : to Keep 45% Stake in Siemens Energy After Spin-Off -Reuters
5ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Leading Danish companies join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group