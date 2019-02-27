Healthix : Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthix, the nation's largest public Health Information Exchange (HIE), with records of over 17 million individuals, and a leading provider of HIE services, today announced that its systems, specifically InterSystems' HealthShare, Health Insight, HBI Solutions' Spotlight Analytics Platform and supporting infrastructure, has earned CSF Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Healthix' systems have met key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Healthix in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations, like ours must meet complex compliance requirements that include technical and process elements such as HIPAA, NIST, ISO and COBIT," said Thomas Check, President and CEO of Healthix. "The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard, and Healthix is pleased to demonstrate its commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

Healthix CIO Todd Rogow adds, "Healthix understands the essential role security plays in the exchange of health information. As stewards of the data we receive from New York's largest health care systems, as well as smaller ambulatory practices, health plans and regulated facilities such as state psychiatric centers, achieving HITRUST certification establishes Healthix as a trusted partner."

"The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "The HITRUST CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection."

About Healthix

Healthix is the largest public Health Information Exchange (HIE) in the nation, bringing together hundreds of healthcare organizations at thousands of locations across New York City and Long Island. Healthix provides secure access to clinical data of more than 17 million patients, for treatment, care coordination and quality improvement. Data available through Healthix includes a broad range of clinical information electronically delivered with each patient encounter, 24/7 in real-time. Healthix is a key contributor to the Statewide Health Information Network of New York (SHIN-NY).

