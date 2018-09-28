Log in
Healthperm Resourcing : 28 September 2018 Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018

09/28/2018 | 09:12am CEST

28 September 2018


Chairman's Statement

I am delighted to report the consolidated interim results of Healthperm Resourcing Ltd ('Healthperm', the 'Company') and its subsidiary undertakings (together the 'Group') for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Basis of presentation of financial information

This consolidated financial information has been published to enable the Company to comply with its financial reporting obligations under the rules of the NEX Exchange Growth Market.

Background

Healthperm was founded with the objective of addressing the acknowledged shortage of permanent nurses in the healthcare systems in the United Kingdom and the Middle East, through the recruitment of experienced healthcare professionals, primarily from the Philippines. The Board believes that Healthperm has the potential to provide both capital growth and income through dividends for shareholders.

According to World Health Organisation ('WHO') statistics, there are five million vacancies for doctors, nurses and allied health professionals in the global permanent healthcare recruitment market. The United Kingdom and the Middle East are showing strong growth and there is clear demand for healthcare professionals, which is not currently being met locally.

Key Operational Highlights

  • 188% growth in revenue to £297,000 in the 6 months ended 30 June 2018 (2017: £103,000)
  • 144 candidates deployed in the 6 months ended 30 June 2018 (2017: 50)
  • 158 students enrolled in the Middle East language training centre (2017: 8)
  • Objective Structured Clinical Examination ('OSCE') pass rate for Healthperm candidates of 96% versus the UK national average of 56%
  • Upgraded recruitment licence secured with the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration
  • New recruitment contracts signed in the UK with East & North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, Sherwood Forest Foundation Trust and Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, covering 9 hospitals
  • First recruitment contracts signed in Ireland, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
  • Partnership agreements signed in India and the Caribbean to extend nursing supply options

Healthperm has continued to grow its business since 2017, conducting numerous interview sessions with candidates sourced from the Philippines, India and the Caribbean, as well as business development meetings with NHS trusts in the UK and healthcare providers in the Middle East.

Over the remainder of 2018, Healthperm will start recruitment with the Medway NHS Foundation Trust, which is now its largest UK account won to date requiring an initial 400 nurses. The Board anticipates the Group will agree additional mandates with NHS hospitals in the UK and healthcare organisations in the Middle East for the recruitment of nurses, doctors and other allied healthcare professionals.

On 5 March 2018 the Company announced an increase in the loan notes for which David Sumner, Co-Chairman, had irrevocably agreed to subscribe to £5.0 million. The principal drawn under the loan facility as at 30 June 2018 was £3.3 million and the total amount outstanding under the loan facility is repayable on or before 31 December 2019.

The Group places considerable value on the involvement of its employees and has continued its practice of keeping them informed of matters affecting them as employees and the various factors affecting the performance of the Group. The Directors would again like to thank all staff for their efforts, and we look forward to your continued support.

David Sumner and Alan Kitchin

Co-Chairmen

Enquiries:

Healthperm Resourcing Ltd. www.healthperm.com
Steve Howson, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0)7815 927 943
WH Ireland Ltd (Corporate Adviser)
Tim Feather/James Sinclair-Ford Tel: +44 (0)113 394 6600
Daniel Stewart & Company PLC (Broker)
David Lawman Tel: +44 (0)20 7776 6550

Disclaimer

Healthperm Resourcing Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:11:03 UTC
