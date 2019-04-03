Healthx Releases Standalone Clinical and Provider Engagement Modules

Healthx, Inc., the industry leading provider of engagement platforms
used by healthcare payers, today introduced two best-in-class
independent modules for payers to extend any commercial or internally
developed member and provider portal. The Hx Clinical Engagement Module
is a packaged solution that delivers critical clinical information to
members, promotes quality outcomes, and has a positive impact on HEDIS
scores and Star Ratings. The Hx Provider Engagement Module is designed
to reduce administrative cost; streamline the authorization process;
bring providers visibility into payer care guidelines; and expedite care
delivery. Both solutions improve quality, satisfaction, and engagement
for members and providers.
The Clinical Engagement Module includes the industry-leading Hx Mobile
Engagement Suite, which utilizes conversational Artificial Intelligence
(AI) to engage members in their health through Natural Language
Processing (NLP). The Clinical Engagement Module also includes Hx Gaps
in Care, Care Plan, and Quality Measures solutions. In combination,
these capabilities allow payers to more effectively increase member
engagement, improve outcomes and quality measures, boost bonus payments,
and support collaboration between care team members.
The Provider Engagement Module includes Hx Authorization Submission,
which allows providers to electronically submit authorization requests
with attachments and access status in real-time. Additionally, the
Provider Engagement Module includes the Hx Connector to integrate the
payer’s clinical care guidelines into the authorization approval process.
“These are essential engagement capabilities that are simply not
available to many healthcare payers through legacy member and provider
portals developed by internal IT resources or other commercial vendors,”
said Mike Gordon, Chief Strategy Officer at Healthx. “We understand the
challenges these payers face with rapid technological progression. A
rip-and-replace approach for legacy member and provider portals may be
more than some payers want to take on initially. Healthx now offers
these organizations the ability to extend the investment made in their
existing IT assets by adding modern engagement capabilities to them.
We’re delighted that the entire healthcare payer market can now take
advantage of Healthx’s proven clinical engagement, conversational AI,
and provider authorizations solutions, even if they’re not ready to
upgrade their existing member and provider portals outright.”
About Healthx
Healthx empowers the healthcare experience, helping people live longer,
healthier lives while lowering healthcare costs by keeping payers,
members, and providers connected. Our platform orchestrates the complex
healthcare journey by delivering personalized experiences that drive
cost savings and improve quality of care. With Healthx, engaged members
are healthier members, and healthier members significantly reduce
healthcare costs.
