Healthx Releases Standalone Clinical and Provider Engagement Modules

Industry-leading capabilities feature plug-in extensibility for any healthcare payer portal

Healthx, Inc., the industry leading provider of engagement platforms used by healthcare payers, today introduced two best-in-class independent modules for payers to extend any commercial or internally developed member and provider portal. The Hx Clinical Engagement Module is a packaged solution that delivers critical clinical information to members, promotes quality outcomes, and has a positive impact on HEDIS scores and Star Ratings. The Hx Provider Engagement Module is designed to reduce administrative cost; streamline the authorization process; bring providers visibility into payer care guidelines; and expedite care delivery. Both solutions improve quality, satisfaction, and engagement for members and providers.

The Clinical Engagement Module includes the industry-leading Hx Mobile Engagement Suite, which utilizes conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) to engage members in their health through Natural Language Processing (NLP). The Clinical Engagement Module also includes Hx Gaps in Care, Care Plan, and Quality Measures solutions. In combination, these capabilities allow payers to more effectively increase member engagement, improve outcomes and quality measures, boost bonus payments, and support collaboration between care team members.

The Provider Engagement Module includes Hx Authorization Submission, which allows providers to electronically submit authorization requests with attachments and access status in real-time. Additionally, the Provider Engagement Module includes the Hx Connector to integrate the payer’s clinical care guidelines into the authorization approval process.

“These are essential engagement capabilities that are simply not available to many healthcare payers through legacy member and provider portals developed by internal IT resources or other commercial vendors,” said Mike Gordon, Chief Strategy Officer at Healthx. “We understand the challenges these payers face with rapid technological progression. A rip-and-replace approach for legacy member and provider portals may be more than some payers want to take on initially. Healthx now offers these organizations the ability to extend the investment made in their existing IT assets by adding modern engagement capabilities to them. We’re delighted that the entire healthcare payer market can now take advantage of Healthx’s proven clinical engagement, conversational AI, and provider authorizations solutions, even if they’re not ready to upgrade their existing member and provider portals outright.”

About Healthx

Healthx empowers the healthcare experience, helping people live longer, healthier lives while lowering healthcare costs by keeping payers, members, and providers connected. Our platform orchestrates the complex healthcare journey by delivering personalized experiences that drive cost savings and improve quality of care. With Healthx, engaged members are healthier members, and healthier members significantly reduce healthcare costs.

