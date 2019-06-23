Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Healthy Recipe: Greek Chicken Wraps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 11:15am EDT

Recipe by Ivy Manning | Photo by Erin Kunkel

Sometimes you don't have time to sit down and eat a salad with a fork. So wrap it up and take it on the run. This recipe is stuffed full of all the goodies you love in Greek salad, plus tender chicken, massaged kale, and creamy tahini dressing. A whole-grain tortilla adds fiber, so you'll feel fuller for longer.

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons tahini

1 tablespoon warm water

4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon maple syrup

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

1 bunch lacinato kale, ribs removed, leaves chopped (about 5 cups/5 oz/155 g)

Salt and freshly ground pepper

4 large whole-grain tortillas or wraps

2 cups (12 oz/375 g) cooked, shredded chicken breast

1 tomato, sliced

1 cup (5 oz/155 g) sliced cucumber

¼ cup (1½ oz/45 g) pitted Kalamata olives, chopped

¼ cup (1 oz/30 g) crumbled feta cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, warm water, lemon juice, maple syrup, and garlic powder until smooth. Place the kale in a large bowl, drizzle with the dressing, season with a pinch of salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper, and massage until the leaves are wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.

Place the tortillas on a clean, flat surface. Lay the chicken, tomato, cucumber, olives, and cheese in a row down the center of the tortillas. Top with the dressed kale. Fold in the sides of the tortilla and tightly roll up the wrap.

Slice the wraps in half and serve right away, or wrap them up and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.

Makes 4 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Calories 390

Protein 35 g

Total fat 15 g

Saturated fat 5 g

Carbs 28 g

Fiber 2 g

Total sugars 4 g

Added sugars 1 g

Sodium 820 mg

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Ivy Manning

Ivy Manning is a food writer, cookbook author, and culinary instructor. She's written more than half a dozen cookbooks, including her most recent, Easy Soups from Scratch with Quick Breads to Match. Her work appears regularly in Cooking Light, Eating Well, and Clean Eating, and she's taught classes for Whole Foods Market and Bob's Red Mill. She lives in a sweet bungalow in Portland, Oregon, with her vegetarian husband and rescue greyhound.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 23 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 15:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pTOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of Eros International PLC of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm– EROS
BU
12:20pPoliticians need to move fast as Facebook & Co move into finance - BIS
RE
12:19pAIR CANADA : reviewing how crew left passenger on parked plane
AQ
11:46aROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cloudera, Inc. - CLDR
PR
11:45aSLEEP APNEA : Out of the sleep clinic and into cardiologists' hands
AQ
11:40aAIR FRANCE KLM : Passengers stranded as Port Harcourt airport runway shuts down
AQ
11:40aOANDO : SEC followed due process to sanction Oando…..Stakeholders
AQ
11:35aJOR LOAN GRNT : JLGC, Etihad Credit Insurance sign MoU to boost trade
AQ
11:24aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : car snatching robbers arrested, 2 guns, 7 cartridges recovered
AQ
11:21aTOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Intersect ENT, Inc. Investors of the Important Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action – XENT
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : India's space startups ignite investor interest
2WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : Illiquid assets held by Woodford's UK fu..
3NIKON CORP : VELODYNE LIDAR HIRES BANKERS FOR AN IPO: Business Insider
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : in another error, misses delivery of Huawei package to U.S.
5SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour takes step to exit China with Suning.com deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About