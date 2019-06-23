Healthy Recipe: Greek Chicken Wraps

Recipe by Ivy Manning | Photo by Erin Kunkel

Sometimes you don't have time to sit down and eat a salad with a fork. So wrap it up and take it on the run. This recipe is stuffed full of all the goodies you love in Greek salad, plus tender chicken, massaged kale, and creamy tahini dressing. A whole-grain tortilla adds fiber, so you'll feel fuller for longer.

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons tahini

1 tablespoon warm water

4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon maple syrup

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

1 bunch lacinato kale, ribs removed, leaves chopped (about 5 cups/5 oz/155 g)

Salt and freshly ground pepper

4 large whole-grain tortillas or wraps

2 cups (12 oz/375 g) cooked, shredded chicken breast

1 tomato, sliced

1 cup (5 oz/155 g) sliced cucumber

¼ cup (1½ oz/45 g) pitted Kalamata olives, chopped

¼ cup (1 oz/30 g) crumbled feta cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, warm water, lemon juice, maple syrup, and garlic powder until smooth. Place the kale in a large bowl, drizzle with the dressing, season with a pinch of salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper, and massage until the leaves are wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.

Place the tortillas on a clean, flat surface. Lay the chicken, tomato, cucumber, olives, and cheese in a row down the center of the tortillas. Top with the dressed kale. Fold in the sides of the tortilla and tightly roll up the wrap.

Slice the wraps in half and serve right away, or wrap them up and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.

Makes 4 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Calories 390

Protein 35 g

Total fat 15 g

Saturated fat 5 g

Carbs 28 g

Fiber 2 g

Total sugars 4 g

Added sugars 1 g

Sodium 820 mg



This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.