Healthy Recipe: Korean Tacos with Braised Beef & Radishes

05/31/2019 | 03:04pm EDT

Recipe by Becky Duffett | Photo by Erin Kunkel

Once you go gochujang, it's hard to go back. The beloved Korean hot sauce is a little funky and fermented, giving an extra edge to saucy braised beef. Fold it into warm tortillas, and pile lots of fresh veggies on top, with shredded carrots and radishes, sliced scallions and bright herbs.

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1½ lb (750 g) lean stew beef, cut into cubes

3 or 4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

2 chopped green onions, white and pale green parts only

1 cup (8 fl oz/250 ml) beef stock, reduced sodium

2 tablespoons soy sauce, reduced sodium

2 tablespoons gochujang chile paste (see note above)

8 small flour tortillas, reduced sodium

1 carrot, thinly sliced

1 daikon radish, thinly sliced

Fresh cilantro leaves for sprinkling

INSTRUCTIONS

In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, warm the vegetable oil. Add the beef and cook until browned, stirring once or twice, about 5 minutes total. Add the garlic, ginger, and green onions and stir until fragrant, 1 minute.

Add the beef stock, soy sauce, and gochujang, stirring to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Cover the pot and braise until completely tender, 1½ to 2 hours. Break up the beef into shreds with a wooden spoon and stir to coat in the sauce.

Warm the tortillas. Fill with the braised beef, carrots, and radish. Sprinkle with the cilantro leaves and serve warm.

Makes 4 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Calories 500

Protein 42 g

Total fat 17 g

Saturated fat 4.5 g

Carbs 41 g

Fiber 2 g

Total sugars 7 g

Added sugars 0 g

Sodium 1030 mg

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Becky Duffett

Becky Duffett is a contributing nutrition editor for Fitbit and a lifestyle writer with a passion for eating well. A former Williams-Sonoma cookbook editor and graduate of San Francisco Cooking School, she's edited dozens of cookbooks and countless recipes. City living has turned her into a spin addict-but she'd still rather be riding a horse. She lives in the cutest neighborhood in San Francisco, spending weekends at the farmers' market, trying to read at the bakery, and roasting big dinners for friends.

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 19:03:06 UTC
