Healthy Recipe: Peach And Tomato Caprese Stack With A Honey Balsamic Drizzle

08/24/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Juicy peaches, tangy tomatoes and creamy mozzarella come together for a perfect light lunch or enjoyed as a yummy addition to any grilled entrée. What's more, peaches are a valuable source of nutrition, including improved digestion, smoother skin, and aid in fighting free radicals. They're also a great source of Vitamin A and Vitamin C, advantageous for combating disease. Take a bite out of those peachy benefits!

INGREDIENTS:

Honey Balsamic Glaze

1 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Caprese Stack

2 ripe peaches, pitted and sliced circular

2 ripe tomatoes, sliced

4 ounce fresh mozzarella cheese, part-skim, sliced

1 bunch basil leaves

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat balsamic vinegar in a small saucepan over medium heat until simmering, then reduce heat to low stirring occasionally until balsamic begins to thicken and stick to the back of the spoon. Stir in honey and then remove from heat.

Cut the peaches, tomato, and mozzarella into ¼ inch slices and then begin layering tomato, mozzarella, basil leaf, and peaches and assemble into a stack.

Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the honey balsamic glaze over top of the peach caprese stack. Makes 2 servings.

NUTRITION FACTS (PER SERVING):

Calories 260

Protein 17 g

Total fat 12 g

Saturated fat 6 g

Carbs 25 g

Fiber 4 g

Total sugars 19 g

Added sugars 1 g

Sodium 390 mg

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Brittany Donovan

Brittany Donovan is a cookbook author and lifestyle blogger with a passion for food and fitness. She believes a life of fun, health and wellness can be achieved by doing the little things every day that make a difference. She enjoys kickboxing, decorating, photographing new recipes and dance parties in the kitchen with her husband. She resides in Sacramento, California.

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 24 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2019 16:00:02 UTC
