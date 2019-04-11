Log in
Healthy Recipe: Sheet-Pan Roast Chicken with Beets, Greens & Yogurt

04/11/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

Recipe by Becky Duffett | Photo by Erin Kunkel

Cluck yeah, you can roast an entire chicken on a single sheet pan. It gets even better, when you pair that golden bird with beets, greens, a swipe of yogurt, and a drizzle of olive oil. Beets work hard for your heart, and they're not too much trouble. If you're worried about staining your hands or board, try golden or pink varieties.

Shopping tip: Ask your butcher to cut the chicken into 10 pieces, which means wings, drumsticks, thighs, and breasts cut in half, for more even roasting. Or you can just buy breasts or thighs, aiming for 3 pounds of bone-in bird. To reduce the calories and fat further, remove the skin.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 small chicken, cut into 10 pieces (about 3 lb/1.5 kg; see note above)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus 2 teaspoons
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon sumac or sweet paprika
  • 1 bunch beets, preferably Chioggia

For the lemon-herb yogurt:

  • ½ cup (4 oz/125 g) low-fat Greek yogurt
  • Juice of ½ lemon, plus more for squeezing
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, smashed to a paste
  • ¼ cup (⅓ oz/10 g) finely chopped fresh parsley leaves

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C). Line a sheet pan with foil.

Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Pile it on the sheet pan, drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, season with 2 teaspoons salt and generous grind of pepper, and sprinkle with the oregano and sumac. Toss to coat. Arrange the chicken skin-side up on the pan.

Rinse and scrub the beets. Remove and roughly chop the tops, and set them aside. Set out a second piece of foil. Place the beets on one side, drizzle with 1 teaspoon of the olive oil, and sprinkle with salt. Fold the foil over and tightly crimp the edges to make a packet.

Transfer the chicken and beets to the oven, placing the foil packet directly on the oven rack. Roast until the chicken is golden and no longer pink at the center and the beets are tender when pierced with a knife, about 30 minutes, depending on the size of the beets.

Meanwhile, place the beet greens in a bowl, drizzle with the remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil, season with a pinch of salt, and toss to coat. During the last 5 minutes of baking, add the chopped greens to the pan with the chicken to wilt until tender.

Meanwhile, to make the lemon-herb yogurt, in a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, lemon juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, smashed garlic, parsley, ¼ teaspoon salt, and a few grinds of pepper. Stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

When the chicken and beets are ready, let the chicken rest for a few minutes. Carefully open the foil packet, and while the beets are still warm, use paper towels to gently rub away the skins. Cut the beets into halves or quarters, depending on size.

Smear the plates with the lemon-herb yogurt, and top with the chicken, beets, and greens. Squeeze with lemon juice, grind with pepper, and serve warm.

Makes 8 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

  • Calories 470
  • Protein 34 g
  • Total fat 33 g
  • Saturated fat 9 g
  • Carbs 7 g
  • Fiber 2 g
  • Total sugars 4 g
  • Added sugars 0 g
  • Sodium 750 mg

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Becky Duffett

Becky Duffett is a contributing nutrition editor for Fitbit and a lifestyle writer with a passion for eating well. A former Williams-Sonoma cookbook editor and graduate of San Francisco Cooking School, she's edited dozens of cookbooks and countless recipes. City living has turned her into a spin addict-but she'd still rather be riding a horse. She lives in the cutest neighborhood in San Francisco, spending weekends at the farmers' market, trying to read at the bakery, and roasting big dinners for friends.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 03:12:08 UTC
