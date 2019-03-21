Log in
Healthy Recipe: Slow Cooker Beef & Barley Soup with Spring Veggies

03/21/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

Recipe by Ivy Manning | Photo by Erin Kunkel

Lighter than your grandma's beef and barley, this easy variation is chock full of green veggies and whole grains. Unlike pearled barley, which has most of its bran stripped away, whole-grain barley (often labeled 'hulled barley') is minimally processed, so it holds its shape and has a satisfying chewiness, even after hours in a slow cooker. Look for it at whole foods stores, well-stocked grocery stores, or online.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 lb (1 kg) chuck roast, fat trimmed, meat cut into 1-inch (2.5-cm) pieces
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 6 cups (48 fl oz/1.5 l) chicken broth, reduced sodium
  • 1 large leek, white parts only, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 1 cup (6 oz/185 g) hulled (whole-grain) barley
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 3 large cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1½ teaspoons herbes de Provence or another herb blend
  • 1 dried bay leaf
  • 3 cups (3 oz/90 g) chopped Swiss chard leaves
  • 1 cup (7 oz/220 g) frozen shelled fava beans or edamame
  • Finely grated zest and juice of ½ lemon

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the broiler and adjust the oven rack to about 4 inches below the heat element. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

Place the beef on the prepared pan and toss with the olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Arrange the beef in an even layer. Broil until browned on top, about 8 minutes.

Transfer the beef and any juices to a slow cooker. Add the chicken broth, leek, carrots, barley, tomato paste, garlic, herbes de Provence, and bay leaf, and season with ¾ teaspoon salt. Cover and cook on low until the beef and barley are tender, 8 to 9 hours.

Add the chard leaves and fava beans to the slow cooker and increase the heat to high. Cover and cook until the chard is tender, 5 minutes.

Just before serving, stir in the lemon juice and zest. Ladle the beef and barley soup into bowls and serve warm.

Makes 10 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

  • Calories 280
  • Protein 30 g
  • Total fat 9 g
  • Saturated fat 3 g
  • Carbs 19 g
  • Fiber 5 g
  • Total sugars 2 g
  • Added sugars 0 g
  • Sodium 540 mg

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Ivy Manning

Ivy Manning is a food writer, cookbook author, and culinary instructor. She's written more than half a dozen cookbooks, including her most recent, Easy Soups from Scratch with Quick Breads to Match. Her work appears regularly in Cooking Light, Eating Well, and Clean Eating, and she's taught classes for Whole Foods Market and Bob's Red Mill. She lives in a sweet bungalow in Portland, Oregon, with her vegetarian husband and rescue greyhound.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 19:39:09 UTC
