Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Healthy Recipe: Spring Panzanella with Asparagus & Sugar Snap Peas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 01:39pm EST

Recipe by Ivy Manning | Photo by Erin Kunkel

Gorgeous green veggies like asparagus and sugar snaps are extra satisfying thanks to some fiber from rye croutons and protein from hard-boiled eggs. If you're feeling fancy, you could push the eggs through a sieve for a pretty, fluffy garnish. Look for asparagus with tightly closed tips and moist stems, mushy tips or withered ends indicate the bunch is past its prime.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup (2 oz/60 g) torn rye bread
1 bunch (8 oz/250 g) thin asparagus, tough ends snapped off
1 cup (4 oz/125 g) sugar snap peas, strings removed
2 cups (2 oz/60 g) mixed baby greens
¼ cup (1 oz/30 g) thinly sliced radishes
2 green onions, finely chopped
2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

For the vinaigrette:

3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon leaves
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Salt and freshly ground pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Arrange the torn bread pieces on a small baking sheet and bake until crispy, about 10 minutes.

Bring a saucepan full of water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Add the asparagus to the boiling water and blanch until bright green and tender-crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the asparagus to the ice water. Add the sugar snap peas to the boiling water and blanch until tender-crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Add to the ice water. Drain the vegetables and pat dry. Slice the asparagus and sugar snap peas into bite-size pieces.

To make the vinaigrette, in a small jar, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, tarragon, mustard, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Screw on the lid and shake until well combined.

In a large bowl, combine the toasted bread, blanched vegetables, baby greens, radishes, and green onions. Drizzle with the dressing and toss to coat. Mound the salad on plates, top with the chopped eggs, and serve.

Makes 2 main servings, 4 side servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Calories 200
Protein 7 g
Total fat 13 g
Saturated fat 2.5 g
Carbs 13 g
Fiber 2 g
Total sugars 4 g
Added sugars 0 g
Sodium 290 mg

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Ivy Manning

Ivy Manning is a food writer, cookbook author, and culinary instructor. She's written more than half a dozen cookbooks, including her most recent, Easy Soups from Scratch with Quick Breads to Match. Her work appears regularly in Cooking Light, Eating Well, and Clean Eating, and she's taught classes for Whole Foods Market and Bob's Red Mill. She lives in a sweet bungalow in Portland, Oregon, with her vegetarian husband and rescue greyhound.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 18:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:10pCADENCE BANCORPORATION : Announces Appointment of New Board Member
BU
02:10p(LXRX) LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION & DEADLINE : April 1, 2019
GL
02:09pSecond Generation of ZPower Batteries Provides New Levels of Performance
BU
02:07pHELLENIC BANK PUBLIC : Government admits some co-op properties were sold, defying promises
AQ
02:07p(ARLO) ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action & Final Deadline: March 25, 2019
GL
02:06pAMAZON COM : Netflix chief marketing officer to leave
RE
02:06p(TYME) Tyme Technologies, Inc. - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder & Final Deadline March 29, 2019
GL
02:05pUNUM THERAPEUTICS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:04pCASCADERO COPPER : Announces Passing of President and CEO
PU
02:04pNVIDIA : What Is a Battle Royale? Why a New Generation of Gamers Prize GPUs
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
2COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
3WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.