Healthy Recipe: Spring Panzanella with Asparagus & Sugar Snap Peas

Recipe by Ivy Manning | Photo by Erin Kunkel



Gorgeous green veggies like asparagus and sugar snaps are extra satisfying thanks to some fiber from rye croutons and protein from hard-boiled eggs. If you're feeling fancy, you could push the eggs through a sieve for a pretty, fluffy garnish. Look for asparagus with tightly closed tips and moist stems, mushy tips or withered ends indicate the bunch is past its prime.



INGREDIENTS



1 cup (2 oz/60 g) torn rye bread

1 bunch (8 oz/250 g) thin asparagus, tough ends snapped off

1 cup (4 oz/125 g) sugar snap peas, strings removed

2 cups (2 oz/60 g) mixed baby greens

¼ cup (1 oz/30 g) thinly sliced radishes

2 green onions, finely chopped

2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped



For the vinaigrette:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon leaves

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground pepper



INSTRUCTIONS



Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Arrange the torn bread pieces on a small baking sheet and bake until crispy, about 10 minutes.



Bring a saucepan full of water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Add the asparagus to the boiling water and blanch until bright green and tender-crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the asparagus to the ice water. Add the sugar snap peas to the boiling water and blanch until tender-crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Add to the ice water. Drain the vegetables and pat dry. Slice the asparagus and sugar snap peas into bite-size pieces.



To make the vinaigrette, in a small jar, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, tarragon, mustard, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Screw on the lid and shake until well combined.



In a large bowl, combine the toasted bread, blanched vegetables, baby greens, radishes, and green onions. Drizzle with the dressing and toss to coat. Mound the salad on plates, top with the chopped eggs, and serve.



Makes 2 main servings, 4 side servings



Nutrition Facts (per serving)



Calories 200

Protein 7 g

Total fat 13 g

Saturated fat 2.5 g

Carbs 13 g

Fiber 2 g

Total sugars 4 g

Added sugars 0 g

Sodium 290 mg



This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.