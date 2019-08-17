Log in
Healthy Recipe: Steak Kabobs With Spicy Chimichurri

08/17/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

Nothing says summer like kabobs on a grill! Juicy top sirloin steak with a spicy chimichurri sauce is big on flavor and easy to throw together. The best part is the antioxidants in the chimichurri sauce will create a barrier between the meat and the heat, reducing the harmful chemicals for healthier grilling! Serve alongside a leafy green salad or grilled corn.

INGREDIENTS:

For Kabobs

1 pound top sirloin steak, fat trimmed and cut into 1 inch cubes

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil, for drizzle

½ red onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped into 2 inch pieces

1 orange bell pepper, seeded and chopped into 2 inch pieces

8 oz baby bella mushrooms

For Spicy Chimichurri

1 cup (1 oz/30 g) fresh parsley leaves

1 cup (1 oz/30 g) fresh cilantro leaves

¼ cup (2 fl oz/60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 shallot

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 lime, juiced

1 jalapeno, seeded

INSTRUCTIONS

Add chimichurri ingredients into a food processor and pulse until desired consistency.

Add steak and mushrooms to a bowl; toss in 2 tbsp of chimichurri to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours.

Heat the grill to medium-high heat. Thread the steak, mushrooms and fresh vegetables onto kabobs and then season with salt and pepper, if desired. Grill the kabobs for 6 to 8 minutes, turning once for medium doneness. Allow kabobs to rest for 5 minutes and then top with spicy chimichurri sauce. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Calories 350

Protein 29 g

Total fat 21 g

Saturated fat 4 g

Carbs 11 g

Fiber 3 g

Total sugars 5 g

Added sugars 0 g

Sodium 80 mg

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Brittany Donovan

Brittany Donovan is a cookbook author and lifestyle blogger with a passion for food and fitness. She believes a life of fun, health and wellness can be achieved by doing the little things every day that make a difference. She enjoys kickboxing, decorating, photographing new recipes and dance parties in the kitchen with her husband. She resides in Sacramento, California.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 17 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2019 16:46:08 UTC
