Healthy Recipe: Steak Kabobs With Spicy Chimichurri

Nothing says summer like kabobs on a grill! Juicy top sirloin steak with a spicy chimichurri sauce is big on flavor and easy to throw together. The best part is the antioxidants in the chimichurri sauce will create a barrier between the meat and the heat, reducing the harmful chemicals for healthier grilling! Serve alongside a leafy green salad or grilled corn.

For Kabobs

1 pound top sirloin steak, fat trimmed and cut into 1 inch cubes

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil, for drizzle

½ red onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped into 2 inch pieces

1 orange bell pepper, seeded and chopped into 2 inch pieces

8 oz baby bella mushrooms



For Spicy Chimichurri

1 cup (1 oz/30 g) fresh parsley leaves

1 cup (1 oz/30 g) fresh cilantro leaves

¼ cup (2 fl oz/60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 shallot

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 lime, juiced

1 jalapeno, seeded

Add chimichurri ingredients into a food processor and pulse until desired consistency.

Add steak and mushrooms to a bowl; toss in 2 tbsp of chimichurri to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours.

Heat the grill to medium-high heat. Thread the steak, mushrooms and fresh vegetables onto kabobs and then season with salt and pepper, if desired. Grill the kabobs for 6 to 8 minutes, turning once for medium doneness. Allow kabobs to rest for 5 minutes and then top with spicy chimichurri sauce. Makes 4 servings.

Calories 350

Protein 29 g

Total fat 21 g

Saturated fat 4 g

Carbs 11 g

Fiber 3 g

Total sugars 5 g

Added sugars 0 g

Sodium 80 mg



Brittany Donovan Brittany Donovan is a cookbook author and lifestyle blogger with a passion for food and fitness. She believes a life of fun, health and wellness can be achieved by doing the little things every day that make a difference. She enjoys kickboxing, decorating, photographing new recipes and dance parties in the kitchen with her husband. She resides in Sacramento, California.