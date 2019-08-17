Healthy Recipe: Steak Kabobs With Spicy Chimichurri

Nothing says summer like kabobs on a grill! Juicy top sirloin steak with a spicy chimichurri sauce is big on flavor and easy to throw together. The best part is the antioxidants in the chimichurri sauce will create a barrier between the meat and the heat, reducing the harmful chemicals for healthier grilling! Serve alongside a leafy green salad or grilled corn.
INGREDIENTS:
For Kabobs
1 pound top sirloin steak, fat trimmed and cut into 1 inch cubes
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon olive oil, for drizzle
½ red onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped into 2 inch pieces
1 orange bell pepper, seeded and chopped into 2 inch pieces
8 oz baby bella mushrooms
For Spicy Chimichurri
1 cup (1 oz/30 g) fresh parsley leaves
1 cup (1 oz/30 g) fresh cilantro leaves
¼ cup (2 fl oz/60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
1 shallot
2 garlic cloves, peeled
1 lime, juiced
1 jalapeno, seeded
INSTRUCTIONS
Add chimichurri ingredients into a food processor and pulse until desired consistency.
Add steak and mushrooms to a bowl; toss in 2 tbsp of chimichurri to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours.
Heat the grill to medium-high heat. Thread the steak, mushrooms and fresh vegetables onto kabobs and then season with salt and pepper, if desired. Grill the kabobs for 6 to 8 minutes, turning once for medium doneness. Allow kabobs to rest for 5 minutes and then top with spicy chimichurri sauce. Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition Facts (per serving)
Calories 350
Protein 29 g
Total fat 21 g
Saturated fat 4 g
Carbs 11 g
Fiber 3 g
Total sugars 5 g
Added sugars 0 g
Sodium 80 mg
Brittany Donovan
Brittany Donovan is a cookbook author and lifestyle blogger with a passion for food and fitness. She believes a life of fun, health and wellness can be achieved by doing the little things every day that make a difference. She enjoys kickboxing, decorating, photographing new recipes and dance parties in the kitchen with her husband. She resides in Sacramento, California.
