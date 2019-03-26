Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Healthy Recipe: Teriyaki Steak with Bok Choy & Baby Shiitakes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 07:15pm EDT

Recipe by Becky Duffett | Photo by Erin Kunkel

Lean steak, mini mushrooms, and a crush of cabbage offer a fresh take on your protein-and-greens routine, especially when you drizzle it all down with a sticky-sweet sauce. Look for a teriyaki sauce with the least amount of added sugar and sodium. Don't forget a sprinkle of sesame seeds, and hit it with that hot sauce.

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ cup (4 fl oz/125 ml) soy sauce, reduced sodium
  • ½ cup (4 fl oz/125 ml) Mirin rice wine
  • 1 tablespoon firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 2 or 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 lb (500 g) lean steak, fat trimmed
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 8 oz (250 g) baby shiitake mushrooms
  • 4 baby bok choy, quartered lengthwise

For serving:

  • 2 cups (10 oz/315 g) steamed brown rice
  • 4 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 4 teaspoons sesame seeds
  • ¼ cup (1 oz/30 g) chopped green onions

INSTRUCTIONS

In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, ginger, and garlic. Place the steak in a zippered bag, pour the marinade over, and seal the bag. Refrigerate and marinate for about 3 hours.

In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, warm 2 tablespoons of the vegetable oil. Add the mushrooms and sauté until they release their liquid, about 5 minutes. Add the bok choy, cover the pan, and steam until tender, about 3 minutes longer. Transfer the mushrooms and bok choy to a plate and set aside.

Remove the steak from the marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Return the pan to medium-high heat, and warm the remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. When the pan is searing hot, add the steak and cook until done to your liking, 3 to 5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Transfer the steak to a board and let rest for a few minutes.

Thinly slice the steak across the grain. Heap the rice on plates, and place the steak, bok choy, and mushrooms on the side. Drizzle lightly with the sesame oil, sprinkle with the sesame seeds and green onions, and serve warm.

Makes 4 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

  • Calories 490
  • Protein 31 g
  • Total fat 24 g
  • Saturated fat 5 g
  • Carbs 39 g
  • Fiber 4 g
  • Total sugars 8 g
  • Added sugars 2 g
  • Sodium 810 mg

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Becky Duffett

Becky Duffett is a contributing nutrition editor for Fitbit and a lifestyle writer with a passion for eating well. A former Williams-Sonoma cookbook editor and graduate of San Francisco Cooking School, she's edited dozens of cookbooks and countless recipes. City living has turned her into a spin addict-but she'd still rather be riding a horse. She lives in the cutest neighborhood in San Francisco, spending weekends at the farmers' market, trying to read at the bakery, and roasting big dinners for friends.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 23:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:52pEXCLUSIVE : Online mattress retailer Casper to hire IPO underwriters - sources
RE
07:52pNOVARTIS : FDA Approves Novartis Multiple Sclerosis Drug Mayzent
DJ
07:51pHFF : Closes Sale of Troy Block in Seattle's South Lake Union Submarket
BU
07:50pU S GOLD : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
07:48pSouth America resists electric vehicles as local fuels remain in favour
RE
07:46pNIKE : Avenatti says 'nervous' about prison time but proclaims innocence
RE
07:39pEXPLAINER : Boeing 737 MAX - What to expect at Capitol Hill, Boeing meetings
RE
07:35pApple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
RE
07:35pSUZANO : Rings the Opening Bell and Holds First Investor Day at New York Stock Exchange
BU
07:35pTHE NEW MERCEDES-AMG A 35 4MATIC SALOON : AMG speeds things up by expanding the compact car family
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
3ELIS : ELIS : 2018 Registration document
4LEFROY EXPLORATION : Exploration Update-Western and Eastern Lefroy
5WAL-MART STORES : ATTENTION ENTREPRENEURS: Walmart Is Now Accepting Applications for 2019 Open Call for U.S.-M..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.