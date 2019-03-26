Healthy Recipe: Teriyaki Steak with Bok Choy & Baby Shiitakes

Recipe by Becky Duffett | Photo by Erin Kunkel



Lean steak, mini mushrooms, and a crush of cabbage offer a fresh take on your protein-and-greens routine, especially when you drizzle it all down with a sticky-sweet sauce. Look for a teriyaki sauce with the least amount of added sugar and sodium. Don't forget a sprinkle of sesame seeds, and hit it with that hot sauce.



INGREDIENTS



½ cup (4 fl oz/125 ml) soy sauce, reduced sodium

½ cup (4 fl oz/125 ml) Mirin rice wine

1 tablespoon firmly packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

2 or 3 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb (500 g) lean steak, fat trimmed

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

8 oz (250 g) baby shiitake mushrooms

4 baby bok choy, quartered lengthwise

For serving:

2 cups (10 oz/315 g) steamed brown rice

4 teaspoons sesame oil

4 teaspoons sesame seeds

¼ cup (1 oz/30 g) chopped green onions

INSTRUCTIONS



In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, ginger, and garlic. Place the steak in a zippered bag, pour the marinade over, and seal the bag. Refrigerate and marinate for about 3 hours.



In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, warm 2 tablespoons of the vegetable oil. Add the mushrooms and sauté until they release their liquid, about 5 minutes. Add the bok choy, cover the pan, and steam until tender, about 3 minutes longer. Transfer the mushrooms and bok choy to a plate and set aside.



Remove the steak from the marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Return the pan to medium-high heat, and warm the remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. When the pan is searing hot, add the steak and cook until done to your liking, 3 to 5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Transfer the steak to a board and let rest for a few minutes.



Thinly slice the steak across the grain. Heap the rice on plates, and place the steak, bok choy, and mushrooms on the side. Drizzle lightly with the sesame oil, sprinkle with the sesame seeds and green onions, and serve warm.



Makes 4 servings



Nutrition Facts (per serving)



Calories 490

Protein 31 g

Total fat 24 g

Saturated fat 5 g

Carbs 39 g

Fiber 4 g

Total sugars 8 g

Added sugars 2 g

Sodium 810 mg

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.