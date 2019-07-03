Healthy.io : Names Daniel Kraft, MD to Its Board; Adds U.S. Commercial Lead

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Healthy.io — the global leader in turning the smartphone camera into a clinical-grade medical device — announced two additions to its leadership team: Daniel Kraft, M.D. has joined the company's board of directors, and Stephen Clark will head the company's U.S. operations.

"Stephen brings unrivaled experience in the medical device and health payer fields, making him the perfect person to bring our suite of solutions to the U.S. market," said Yonatan Adiri, CEO of Healthy.io. "Daniel Kraft is that rare combination of physician, entrepreneur, and innovator. As part of our board, he will work with the team as we build digital health solutions that stand up to the highest clinical quality measures and patient health outcomes."

Dr. Kraft comes to Healthy.io with over 25 years of clinical, research, biotechnology, and entrepreneurial expertise. He currently serves as the faculty chair for medicine at Singularity University and as the founder and chair of Exponential Medicine, an annual medical innovation conference. He is also the founder of two innovative health companies, IntelliMedicine and RegenMed Systems, and holds multiple patents related to medical devices and digital health through his former faculty position with the Stanford University School of Medicine. Dr. Kraft was selected as a fellow of the inaugural 2016 class of Aspen Institute Health Innovators and is a member of the Kauffman Fellows Society.

"Healthy.io has brilliantly combined rigorous science, the convergence of several rapidly developing technologies, and best-in-class design to democratize an essential diagnostic test: urinalysis," said Dr. Kraft. "I believe this is only the start for this world-class team, and look forward to working with them to bring to market many more impactful clinical-grade solutions in the months to come."

Clark brings more than 30 years of experience in healthcare and technology to Healthy.io. He spent the previous thirteen years at UnitedHealth Group's Optum Life Sciences Data and Analytics team, including as a senior vice president, and most recently as head of product strategy and commercialization. He has also been a member of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the National Coordinator's Technology Evaluation Advisory Council, where he advised on the development of federal health and private payer policies to stimulate investment and adoption of innovation serving the patient.

"As the U.S. health care system continues to shift toward value-based and outcomes-based payment, Healthy.io's solutions can play a vital role in improving screening for and early diagnosis of high-cost, widespread conditions to get patients the care they need, and, ultimately, lower costs and improve patient health in the long-term," said Clark. "Health plans and other payers can leverage these solutions to better reach their members by bringing a clinical-grade medical device right to their smartphones."

Healthy.io is the global leader in turning a smartphone into a clinical-grade medical device. The company combines AI and machine learning for colorimetric analysis, best-in-class UX design, and rigorous science to offer fully integrated home testing services. Dip.io, Healthy.io's smartphone-powered home-based urinalysis is the only FDA and CE cleared home urinalysis test equivalent to lab-based devices. Healthy.io fits seamlessly into the clinical process, guiding the user through the testing process step-by-step through carefully designed, user friendly apps, and automatically sending the results to the patient's electronic medical record for clinical follow-up.

The additions mark an important step as Healthy.io enters the U.S. market. The company recently announced the results of a U.S.-based clinical assessment with Geisinger Health System, which demonstrated dramatically higher rates of adherence to chronic kidney disease screening when patients were provided with Healthy.io's dip.io at-home test kit.

About Healthy.io

Healthy.io is the global leader in turning the smartphone camera into a clinical-grade medical device. By combining AI and machine learning for colorimetric analysis, best-in-class UX design, and rigorous science, Healthy.io is expanding access to health care. The company's first offering — the only smartphone-powered urinalysis cleared by the FDA and European regulators as equivalent to lab-based testing — has been used by tens of thousands of patients using a range of smartphones. By giving people the same test in any location without a compromise in quality, Healthy.io is able to increase patient adherence and satisfaction, improve health outcomes, close gaps in care, and reduce total costs for payers and at-risk providers. Healthy.io is partnering with health care and technology leaders around the world including Siemens, Samsung, the UK National Health Service, the WalgreensBoots Alliance, Geisinger Health, Johns Hopkins University, and the US National Kidney Foundation. For more information, visit www.Healthy.io or follow us on Twitter @Healthyio1 .

