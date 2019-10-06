Hear Keynotes from ASX's CEO plus RBA and NAB at ISDA's Australian Conference, Oct 23, Sydney

2019 ISDA Annual Australia Conference

Keynote Addresses by:

Dominic Stevens, ASX Limited

Christopher Kent, Reserve Bank of Australia

Drew Bradford, National Australia Bank Limited

International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) will hold its Annual Australia conference in Sydney on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Keynote interview: Dominic Stevens , Managing Director and CEO, ASX Limited

, Managing Director and CEO, ASX Limited Keynote interview: Christopher Kent , Assistant Governor (Financial Markets), Reserve Bank of Australia

, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets), Reserve Bank of Australia Keynote address: Drew Bradford, Executive General Manager - Markets, National Australia Bank Limited

The conference will include sessions on:

LIBOR transition and trading the new risk-free rates

Challenges posed by initial margin requirements

The impact of new capital rules on Australian markets

The impact of market fragmentation on Australian derivatives users

Tackling post-trade inefficiencies

Other speakers include:

Pieter Bierkens , Group Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Lead, Commonwealth Bank of Australia

, Group Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Lead, Commonwealth Bank of Australia Nathan Bourne , Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure, Australian Securities and Investments Commission

, Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure, Australian Securities and Investments Commission Sean Carmody , Executive General Manager, Risk & Data Analytics, Australian Prudential Regulation Authority

, Executive General Manager, Risk & Data Analytics, Australian Prudential Regulation Authority Inge Hoogendoorn , Head of Markets Legal, Corporate & Institutional Banking, National Australia Bank Limited

, Head of Markets Legal, Corporate & Institutional Banking, National Australia Bank Limited Andrew Kennedy , Director, Treasury Services, South Australian Government Financing Authority

, Director, Treasury Services, South Australian Government Financing Authority Helen Lofthouse , Executive General Manager, Derivatives and OTC Markets, ASX Limited

, Executive General Manager, Derivatives and OTC Markets, ASX Limited Fiona Trigona , Head of Funding and Balance Sheet, NSW Treasury Group

, Head of Funding and Balance Sheet, NSW Treasury Group Oliver Williams, Chief Executive Officer, DTCC Data Repository, Singapore Pte Ltd

Accredited journalists are invited to attend the event. Please RSVP to Nikki Lu nlu@isda.org.

Additional information regarding the conference, including an agenda, is available on the Association's website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 WHERE: The Westin Sydney 1 Martin Place Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

Since 1985, ISDA has worked to make the global derivatives markets safer and more efficient. Today, ISDA has over 900 member institutions from 71 countries. These members comprise a broad range of derivatives market participants, including corporations, investment managers, government and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and commodities firms, and international and regional banks. In addition to market participants, members also include key components of the derivatives market infrastructure, such as exchanges, intermediaries, clearing houses and repositories, as well as law firms, accounting firms and other service providers. Information about ISDA and its activities is available on the Association’s website: www.isda.org. Follow us on Twitter @ISDA.

All press attending this conference must register in advance

Please send your name, affiliation, and contact details to Nikki Lu nlu@isda.org.

ISDA ® is a registered trademark of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191006005015/en/