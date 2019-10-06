Hear Keynotes from the JFSA's Ryozo Himino and CFTC's Brian Quintenz at ISDA's Japan Conference, Oct 25, Tokyo

2019 ISDA Annual Japan Conference

Keynote Addresses by:

Ryozo Himino, JFSA

Brian D. Quintenz, US CFTC

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) will hold its Annual Japan conference in Tokyo on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Keynote address: Ryozo Himino , Vice Minister for International Affairs, Financial Services Agency, Japan (JFSA)

, Vice Minister for International Affairs, Financial Services Agency, Japan (JFSA) Keynote interview: Brian D. Quintenz , Commissioner, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission

, Commissioner, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission Guest Speaker: Hiromi Yamaoka, Member of the Board, Director General, Future Institute for Economic Research and Financial Strategy, Financial Business & FinTech, Future Corporation

Other speakers include:

Yutaka Amagi , ISDA Board Member, Managing Director, Head of Global Markets Planning Division, MUFG Bank, Ltd.

, ISDA Board Member, Managing Director, Head of Global Markets Planning Division, MUFG Bank, Ltd. Minoru Aosaki , Director for International Banking Regulations, International Affairs Office, JFSA

, Director for International Banking Regulations, International Affairs Office, JFSA Kenji Fujii , Managing Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Directors, Head of Global Risk Management, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

, Managing Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Directors, Head of Global Risk Management, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Satoshi Izumihara , Deputy Director for International Capital Markets Regulation, International Affairs Office, JFSA

, Deputy Director for International Capital Markets Regulation, International Affairs Office, JFSA Taro Matsuura , Chair, Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks, Managing Director, Corporate Planning Division, MUFG Bank, Ltd.

, Chair, Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks, Managing Director, Corporate Planning Division, MUFG Bank, Ltd. Shigeru Nonomura , ISDA Board Member, Managing Director, Co-Head of Rates Trading, Global Markets Japan, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

, ISDA Board Member, Managing Director, Co-Head of Rates Trading, Global Markets Japan, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. Hiroki Ootake, Head of Market Infrastructure Division, Financial Markets Department, Bank of Japan

The conference will include sessions on:

LIBOR transition and trading new risk-free rates

Challenges posed by initial margin requirements

The impact of new capital rules on Japan markets

The impact of market fragmentation on Japanese derivatives users

Tackling post-trade inefficiencies

Note: Remarks of all speakers will be simultaneously transmitted in Japanese and English.

WHEN: Friday, October 25, 2019

WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo

Tokyo Midtown 9-7-1 Akasaka Minato-ku

Tokyo, 107-6245 Japan

