Hear Keynotes from the JFSA's Ryozo Himino and CFTC's Brian Quintenz at ISDA's Japan Conference, Oct 25, Tokyo

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) will hold its Annual Japan conference in Tokyo on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Keynote address: Ryozo Himino, Vice Minister for International Affairs, Financial Services Agency, Japan (JFSA)
Keynote interview: Brian D. Quintenz, Commissioner, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Guest Speaker: Hiromi Yamaoka, Member of the Board, Director General, Future Institute for Economic Research and Financial Strategy, Financial Business & FinTech, Future Corporation
Other speakers include:
Yutaka Amagi, ISDA Board Member, Managing Director, Head of Global Markets Planning Division, MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Minoru Aosaki, Director for International Banking Regulations, International Affairs Office, JFSA
Kenji Fujii, Managing Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Directors, Head of Global Risk Management, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Satoshi Izumihara, Deputy Director for International Capital Markets Regulation, International Affairs Office, JFSA
Taro Matsuura, Chair, Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks, Managing Director, Corporate Planning Division, MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Shigeru Nonomura, ISDA Board Member, Managing Director, Co-Head of Rates Trading, Global Markets Japan, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Hiroki Ootake, Head of Market Infrastructure Division, Financial Markets Department, Bank of Japan
The conference will include sessions on:
LIBOR transition and trading new risk-free rates
Challenges posed by initial margin requirements
The impact of new capital rules on Japan markets
The impact of market fragmentation on Japanese derivatives users
Tackling post-trade inefficiencies
Note: Remarks of all speakers will be simultaneously transmitted in Japanese and English.
Accredited journalists are invited to attend the event. Please RSVP to Nikki Lu nlu@isda.org.
Additional information regarding the conference, including an agenda, is available on the Association's website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.
WHEN: Friday, October 25, 2019
WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
Tokyo Midtown 9-7-1 Akasaka Minato-ku
Tokyo, 107-6245 Japan
Since 1985, ISDA has worked to make the global derivatives markets safer and more efficient. Today, ISDA has over 900 member institutions from 71 countries. These members comprise a broad range of derivatives market participants, including corporations, investment managers, government and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and commodities firms, and international and regional banks. In addition to market participants, members also include key components of the derivatives market infrastructure, such as exchanges, intermediaries, clearing houses and repositories, as well as law firms, accounting firms and other service providers. Information about ISDA and its activities is available on the Association’s website: www.isda.org. Follow us on Twitter @ISDA.
All press attending this conference must register in advance
Please send your name, affiliation, and contact details to Nikki Lu nlu@isda.org.
