Hearings & Applications - Technical Conference for Enbridge Mainline Contracting Application

03/11/2020 | 09:59pm EDT

March 11, 2020

As part of our review of Enbridge's application to introduce a new service and tolling framework for its Canadian Mainline Pipeline System, the CER is hosting a Technical Conference [Filing C04949] on April 8. This is an opportunity for representatives from Enbridge to share more information about how the Canadian Mainline Pipeline System works. If you are interested in attending the Technical Conference in person, please visit our website before March 31 to register. You can also follow the event via our live audio feed or by reading the transcripts.

Date modified: 2020-03-11

Disclaimer

National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 01:58:09 UTC
