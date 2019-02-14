Hearst Health : Shares Recommendations from Healthcare Interoperability Report at HIMSS19 Conference

Hearst Health today shared the results of a newly
issued report published by the Healthcare Leadership Council and
Bipartisan Policy Center detailing ways to improve interoperability of
health information technology (HIT) and electronic health record (EHR)
systems to advance better health outcomes and patient care in the United
States.
Titled “Advancing Interoperability, Information Sharing, and Data
Access: Improving Health and Healthcare for Americans,” the report drew
upon the experiences and expertise of nearly 100 individuals
representing every sector of healthcare including clinicians, hospitals
and health systems, long-term and post-acute care providers, health
plans, life sciences organizations, EHR and other technology developers,
data analytics companies and patients.
Jeffrey Rose, MD, Hearst Health senior vice president of clinical
strategy and a contributor to the report, joined a panel of healthcare
executives at the HIMSS19 Global Conference to discuss the findings of
the report. Both Dr. Rose and Rochelle Abbott, senior director of
marketing at Hearst Health, also served on the report’s steering
committee.
“Hearst Health’s mission is to help guide care by providing access to
vital information to everyone who touches a person’s health journey. Our
participation and support for this initiative is aligned with that
mission,” Dr. Rose said. “The report demonstrates the willingness of the
private sector to work together, and with government, to make changes to
improve the way health data is managed—a goal that is crucial to giving
providers a full picture of a patient’s health, helping patients get the
right care at the right time and creating a more efficient and
cost-effective healthcare system.”
The report outlines the benefits of technical interoperability and
information sharing across the healthcare landscape and especially among
acute to post-acute and home health providers as it drives
well-informed, coordinated and patient-centered care. The report also
states that organizations should agree on a common technology
architecture and terminology to enable interoperability between EHRs and
other HIT platforms.
“We are grateful to the Healthcare Leadership Council and the Bipartisan
Policy Center for their leadership in bringing together diverse
perspectives to develop these recommendations,” said Gregory Dorn, MD,
president of Hearst Health. “Greater interoperability will improve care
quality and continuity and enhance market transparency, so that
consumers can better understand costs and evaluate quality.”
