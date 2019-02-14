Log in
Hearst Health : Shares Recommendations from Healthcare Interoperability Report at HIMSS19 Conference

02/14/2019

Report Issued by the Healthcare Leadership Council and Bipartisan Policy Center Calls for Collaboration Between Private Sector and Government to Improve Care

Hearst Health today shared the results of a newly issued report published by the Healthcare Leadership Council and Bipartisan Policy Center detailing ways to improve interoperability of health information technology (HIT) and electronic health record (EHR) systems to advance better health outcomes and patient care in the United States.

Titled “Advancing Interoperability, Information Sharing, and Data Access: Improving Health and Healthcare for Americans,” the report drew upon the experiences and expertise of nearly 100 individuals representing every sector of healthcare including clinicians, hospitals and health systems, long-term and post-acute care providers, health plans, life sciences organizations, EHR and other technology developers, data analytics companies and patients.

Jeffrey Rose, MD, Hearst Health senior vice president of clinical strategy and a contributor to the report, joined a panel of healthcare executives at the HIMSS19 Global Conference to discuss the findings of the report. Both Dr. Rose and Rochelle Abbott, senior director of marketing at Hearst Health, also served on the report’s steering committee.

“Hearst Health’s mission is to help guide care by providing access to vital information to everyone who touches a person’s health journey. Our participation and support for this initiative is aligned with that mission,” Dr. Rose said. “The report demonstrates the willingness of the private sector to work together, and with government, to make changes to improve the way health data is managed—a goal that is crucial to giving providers a full picture of a patient’s health, helping patients get the right care at the right time and creating a more efficient and cost-effective healthcare system.”

The report outlines the benefits of technical interoperability and information sharing across the healthcare landscape and especially among acute to post-acute and home health providers as it drives well-informed, coordinated and patient-centered care. The report also states that organizations should agree on a common technology architecture and terminology to enable interoperability between EHRs and other HIT platforms.

“We are grateful to the Healthcare Leadership Council and the Bipartisan Policy Center for their leadership in bringing together diverse perspectives to develop these recommendations,” said Gregory Dorn, MD, president of Hearst Health. “Greater interoperability will improve care quality and continuity and enhance market transparency, so that consumers can better understand costs and evaluate quality.”

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person’s health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 77 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MedHOK and Hearst Health Ventures (www.hearsthealth.com). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen.

Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.


© Business Wire 2019
