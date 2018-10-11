Heart Center Dresden to Be First Commercial Clinical Site for Imricor

Imricor announced today that it signed its first commercialization
contract for the Advantage-MR EP Recorder/Stimulator System and
supporting Vision-MR devices1 with the Heart Center Dresden
in Germany. This agreement places the Heart Center Dresden at the
forefront of clinical advancement for MRI-guided cardiac ablations and
establishes the hospital as a world leader in the growing field of
interventional cardiac magnetic resonance (iCMR).
Dr. Christopher Piorkowski in the newly installed iCMR lab at the Heart Center Dresden. (Photo: Heart Center Dresden)
“Here at the Heart Center Dresden, we are proud to have the opportunity
and the commitment to pioneer forefront research in the field of cardiac
arrhythmia treatment,” said Dr. Christopher Piorkowski, Head of
Electrophysiology at the Heart Center Dresden. “Having recently
completed the successful installation of one of the most advanced
cardiac MRI setups in the world, we are now preparing for the first
routine clinical applications of catheter ablation within the MRI. We
expect groundbreaking new insights and an innovative push into our
understanding and treatment of patients with structural heart disease
and related cardiac arrhythmias.”
Imricor’s Advantage-MR System and Vision-MR devices are state-of-the-art
cardiac ablation tools that allow physicians to perform procedures under
real-time MRI guidance. Unlike conventional x-ray guided procedures,
ablations guided by MRI allow physicians to individualize the treatment
strategy for each patient’s unique cardiac structure and substrate as
well as assess lesion quality and fill gaps in ablation lines during the
initial procedure. These benefits have the potential to improve patient
outcomes and provide safer, more cost-effective treatment – all in an
environment that is free of radiation for both the patient and physician.
Prof. Dr. Bärbel Held, Managing Director of the Heart Center Dresden,
commented, “I am very proud, together with Imricor and Dr. Piorkowski,
for the heart center in Dresden to introduce and apply such an
innovation. For our patients, this will be a big advantage in the
treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. This is what the Heart Center Dresden
stands for.”
“This is an exciting milestone for both Imricor and the Heart Center
Dresden. It marks the beginning of the commercial clinical application
of iCMR-guided ablations and a new age for interventional cardiology,”
said Steve Wedan, CEO of Imricor. “Prof. Held has a brilliant vision for
the future of medicine at Heart Center Dresden, and we couldn’t be more
thrilled to be working with Dr. Piorkowski and his extraordinary team as
we usher in this new age together.”
1Delivery of Vision-MR devices will commence upon CE mark
approval of devices.
About Imricor
Imricor Medical Systems is a privately held company committed to
unlocking the potential of interventional cardiac magnetic resonance
(iCMR) by delivering MR-compatible systems and devices that allow
physicians to perform cardiac ablations under real-time MRI-guidance.
About the Heart Center Dresden
The Heart Center Dresden is a University Hospital owned by the Sana
Kliniken AG. The Heart Center is structured into three departments –
Cardiac Surgery, Cardiology, and Electrophysiology. Over 650 employees
provide in-patient and out-patient services for nearly 25,000 patients
per year. In alliance with the Technical University Dresden, medical
education as well as research and sciences are integral parts of the
portfolio.
CAUTION: The Advantage-MR™ EP Recorder/Stimulator System has received CE
mark approval; it has not yet been approved for use in the United
States. The Vision-MR™ Ablation Catheter has been approved as an
investigational device for clinical studies in Europe. All other Imricor
devices are not yet approved for use in humans.
