Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is expected
to generate revenues of more than $12 billion by 2023, growing at an
impressive CAGR of around 17% during 2017-2023.
The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is driven
by growing technological advancements, new product approvals, a growing
elderly population, and improvements in reimbursement policies.
The government organizations and leading manufacturers involved in
spreading awareness, education, and support about various types of
cardiac diseases will have a positive impact on the global market. Top
vendors in the transcatheter space, startups, and small medtech
investigational companies are actively engaged in developing
next-generation medical devices creating lucrative opportunities in the
market.
The increasing adoption of transcatheter and other MI heart valve
procedures will transform the global market. The market research report
provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global
heart valve repair and replacement devices market by product, surgery
type, end-user, and geography.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Dynamics
9 Global Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market
10 Market by Product Types
11 Global Heart Valve Repair Devices Market
12 Global Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market
13 Market by Surgery Type
14 Market by End-User
15 Market By Geography
16 North America
17 Europe
18 APAC
19 Latin America
20 Middle-East and Africa
21 Competitive Landscape
22 Key Company Profiles
23 Other Prominent Vendors
24 Investigational Companies
25 Report Summary
Companies Mentioned
-
Valcare Medical
-
MVRx
-
Mardil Medical
-
Ancora Heart
-
TORAY INDUSTRIES
-
NeoChord
-
Balton
-
Cephea Valve Technologies
-
Millipede
-
JenaValve Technology
-
Colibri Heart Valve
-
VENUS MEDTECH
-
Mitralign
-
Micro Interventional Devices
-
Lepu Medical Technology
-
CryoLife
-
Cardiac Dimensions
-
BioStable Science & Engineering
-
LivaNova
-
Edwards Lifesciences
-
Abbott
-
BD
-
Boston Scientific
-
Medtronic
