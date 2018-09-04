Log in
Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/04/2018 | 01:11pm CEST

The "Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is expected to generate revenues of more than $12 billion by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 17% during 2017-2023.

The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is driven by growing technological advancements, new product approvals, a growing elderly population, and improvements in reimbursement policies.

The government organizations and leading manufacturers involved in spreading awareness, education, and support about various types of cardiac diseases will have a positive impact on the global market. Top vendors in the transcatheter space, startups, and small medtech investigational companies are actively engaged in developing next-generation medical devices creating lucrative opportunities in the market.

The increasing adoption of transcatheter and other MI heart valve procedures will transform the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market by product, surgery type, end-user, and geography.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

8 Market Dynamics

9 Global Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market

10 Market by Product Types

11 Global Heart Valve Repair Devices Market

12 Global Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market

13 Market by Surgery Type

14 Market by End-User

15 Market By Geography

16 North America

17 Europe

18 APAC

19 Latin America

20 Middle-East and Africa

21 Competitive Landscape

22 Key Company Profiles

23 Other Prominent Vendors

24 Investigational Companies

25 Report Summary

Companies Mentioned

  • Valcare Medical
  • MVRx
  • Mardil Medical
  • Ancora Heart
  • TORAY INDUSTRIES
  • NeoChord
  • Balton
  • Cephea Valve Technologies
  • Millipede
  • JenaValve Technology
  • Colibri Heart Valve
  • VENUS MEDTECH
  • Mitralign
  • Micro Interventional Devices
  • Lepu Medical Technology
  • CryoLife
  • Cardiac Dimensions
  • BioStable Science & Engineering
  • LivaNova
  • Edwards Lifesciences
  • Abbott
  • BD
  • Boston Scientific
  • Medtronic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6hlgdc/heart_valve?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
