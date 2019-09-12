Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HeartFlow Announces FDA Clearance for HeartFlow Planner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 10:02am EDT

New interactive tool allows interventional cardiologists to model treatment strategies in real time before entering the catheterization lab

HeartFlow, Inc. today announced that it has obtained clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the HeartFlow Planner, a non-invasive, real-time virtual modeling tool for coronary artery disease (CAD) intervention. The HeartFlow Planner will enable interventional cardiologists to virtually model clinical scenarios vessel-by-vessel, explore treatment strategies for patients with CAD before each procedure, review cases with colleagues, and ensure everyone has a clear picture of the initial treatment plan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005216/en/

“With the HeartFlow Planner, I am able to run multiple treatment scenarios in my office prior to the procedure which enables me to plan ahead about the resources I will need in the catheterization lab,” said Dr. Mark J. Goodwin, interventional cardiologist, Advocate Health Midwest Heart Specialists and system director, Cardiac Innovations & Structural Heart Center®, Edward-Elmhurst Health. “HeartFlow Planner is an intuitive consulting tool I can use to discuss cases with the entire heart team to ensure the team is prepared and engaged.”

“The information provided by the HeartFlow technology is powerful and will not only help us efficiently diagnose coronary artery disease but help us better understand different treatment options,” said Dr. Victor Marinescu, cardiologist, Advocate Health Midwest Heart Specialists and member of the medical staff, Edward-Elmhurst Health. “The visual nature of the HeartFlow Planner also makes it a great tool to explain to patients what will happen during their procedure.”

The HeartFlow Planner is a pre-procedure planning tool that is based on an idealized model of the HeartFlow Analysis, a color-coded 3D model of a patient’s coronary arteries. Physicians can use this model to identify blockages and explore multiple treatment scenarios by virtually modifying the vessel. HeartFlow Planner will enable physicians to understand the impact of each modeled treatment strategy in real time.

“As part of the company’s commitment to improve the standard of care for patients with coronary artery disease, the FDA clearance of HeartFlow Planner represents a major milestone in ensuring more physicians have access to our innovative healthcare solution,” said Dana G. Mead, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, HeartFlow. “We look forward to introducing the HeartFlow Planner to the interventional cardiology community and continuing to change the way coronary artery disease is diagnosed and treated.”

HeartFlow will be showcasing the HeartFlow Planner at the 2019 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual meeting taking place in San Francisco, September 25-29, Booth # 2343.

About the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis and HeartFlow Planner

Data from a patient’s non-invasive coronary computed tomography angiogram (CTA) are securely uploaded from the hospital’s system to HeartFlow’s software application running in the AWS cloud. HeartFlow leverages deep learning and highly trained analysts to create a personalized, digital 3D model of the patient’s coronary arteries. The HeartFlow Analysis then uses powerful computer algorithms to solve millions of complex equations to simulate blood flow and assess the impact of blockages on coronary blood flow. The HeartFlow Analysis is provided via a secure online interface to offer actionable information to enable clinicians to determine the optimal course of treatment. To date, clinicians around the world have used the HeartFlow Analysis for more than 40,000 patients to aid in the diagnosis of heart disease.

The HeartFlow Planner utilizes an idealized coronary anatomy model and physiology simulation created from the HeartFlow Analysis. Physicians are able to identify stenoses and virtually modify the vessel. For each treatment scenario, HeartFlow Planner will display the modified FFRct values in real time to enable physicians to understand the impact of the modeled treatment strategy. Common scenarios for using HeartFlow Planner include focal stenoses, serial stenoses, and borderline cases. HeartFlow Planner is only available on iOS platforms in the United States.

About HeartFlow, Inc.

HeartFlow, Inc. is a digital health company uniquely positioned at the intersection of advanced artificial intelligence and healthcare to transform how heart disease is diagnosed and treated. Our non-invasive HeartFlow FFRct Analysis leverages deep learning to create a personalized 3D model of the heart. By using this model, clinicians can better evaluate the impact a blockage has on blood flow and determine the best treatment for patients. Our technology is reflective of our Silicon Valley roots and incorporates decades of scientific evidence with the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is commercially available in the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan. The HeartFlow Planner is commercially available in the United States only. For more information, visit www.heartflow.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aTransformational Media Executive Scott Dickey Appointed CEO of Podium Publishing
BU
10:15aCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Pasinex Announces Change To Nevada Option Agreement
AQ
10:15aWorld Leading Mental Health Experts Join SilverCloud Health's Expanded Clinical Advisory Board
PR
10:15aAM BEST : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Aegon N.V.'s U.S. Subsidiaries
BU
10:15aRetail Sales Seen Up 0.2% in August -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:14aNATUR INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:14aAM BEST : Assigns Credit Ratings to Premier Insurance Company Limited
BU
10:13aFACEBOOK : expands new tool aiming to shrink 'news deserts'
AQ
10:13aDEBENHAMS : As nearly 3000 shops shut on the high street in the first half of this year - 61% of Brits fear high street will disappear for good
AQ
10:13aCHURCHILL MANAGEMENT GROUP : 's President, Randy Conner, Ranked #13 in Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
3OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
4ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
5BOUYGUES : BOUYGUES : Sells 13% Stake in Alstom for EUR1.08 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group