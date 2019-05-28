HeartFlow Names Dana G. Mead, Jr. as President and CEO

HeartFlow,
Inc. today announced that it has named Dana G. Mead, Jr. as
President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mead also has been
appointed to HeartFlow’s Board of Directors. Former President and CEO
John H. Stevens, M.D., will continue to serve on the Board of Directors
and assume the role of Chairman.
“I am excited to join the HeartFlow team and have the opportunity to
lead the company through its next stage of growth and development,” said
Mead. “The HeartFlow technology is truly transformative and stands to
change how coronary artery disease, the leading cause of death
worldwide, is diagnosed and treated. HeartFlow’s commitment to
patient-centered innovation will enable the company to build upon its
success and I look forward to working with the team to ensure physicians
and patients are able to benefit from this state-of-the-art solution.”
Mead joins HeartFlow with more than 30 years of experience working with
companies across the healthcare space, with a focus on identifying
emerging medical technologies, developing new therapies, establishing
new markets, and building world-class management teams. Most recently,
Mead served as President and CEO of Beaver-Visitec International (BVI),
a leading global developer, manufacturer, and marketer of ophthalmic
surgical devices. Prior to BVI, Mead was a Strategic Advisor and Partner
in the Life Science Practice of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB).
Before KPCB, Mead served as President of Guidant Vascular Intervention,
leading the fully integrated, billion-dollar division after holding
various other global senior management positions at Guidant to include:
President, Asia Pacific Operations based in Tokyo and General Manager of
the Stent Business, Vascular Intervention. Earlier in his career, Mead
held sales and marketing roles in the medical device groups of Allergan
and Johnson & Johnson.
“Dana has spent his career helping grow companies with world-class
innovations across the healthcare space and we are thrilled to have
someone of Dana’s caliber lead HeartFlow into its next stage of growth,”
said Stevens. “The HeartFlow mission is to become the standard of care
for diagnosing patients with suspected coronary artery disease and I
look forward to working closely with Dana to make this a reality.”
Mead’s appointment builds on a period of tremendous growth for
HeartFlow. In the past year, the HeartFlow Analysis has been adopted by
more than half of the top 50 heart and vascular centers1 in
the United States, and commercial case volume has increased by more than
200%. In the United Kingdom, the NHS began reimbursing HeartFlow through
the Innovation and Technology Program (ITP), enabling more than 35 NHS
hospitals to adopt HeartFlow. In November 2018, the company received
reimbursement approval in Japan, enabling the company to begin its
commercialization. To date, clinicians around the world have used the
HeartFlow Analysis for more than 30,000 patients to aid in the diagnosis
of heart disease.
“HeartFlow has made outstanding progress under John’s leadership due to
his dedication to the company and the physicians and patients served by
HeartFlow,” said William C. Weldon, former Chairman of the Board of
Directors, HeartFlow. “We are looking forward to working with Dana as
the company takes an important next step towards becoming the standard
of care for patients with coronary artery disease.”
Mead currently serves on the Board of Directors of Inspire Medical
(NYSE:INSP), Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), BVI and Pulmonx, and has
served on the boards of the California Healthcare Institute and Lucile
Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford University, and as chair of the
Lafayette College West Coast Advisory Council. A native of Connecticut,
Mead received his B.A. degree from Lafayette College and holds an M.B.A.
from the University of Southern California.
About HeartFlow, Inc.
HeartFlow, Inc. is a digital health company uniquely positioned at the
intersection of advanced artificial intelligence and healthcare to
transform how heart disease is diagnosed and treated. Our non-invasive
HeartFlow FFRct Analysis leverages deep learning to create a
personalized 3D model of the heart. By using this model, clinicians can
better evaluate the impact a blockage has on blood flow and determine
the best treatment for patients. Our technology is reflective of our
Silicon Valley roots and incorporates decades of scientific evidence
with the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The HeartFlow FFRct
Analysis is commercially available in the United States, Canada, Europe
and Japan. For more information, visit www.heartflow.com.
