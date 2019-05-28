HeartFlow Names Dana G. Mead, Jr. as President and CEO

HeartFlow, Inc. today announced that it has named Dana G. Mead, Jr. as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mead also has been appointed to HeartFlow’s Board of Directors. Former President and CEO John H. Stevens, M.D., will continue to serve on the Board of Directors and assume the role of Chairman.

“I am excited to join the HeartFlow team and have the opportunity to lead the company through its next stage of growth and development,” said Mead. “The HeartFlow technology is truly transformative and stands to change how coronary artery disease, the leading cause of death worldwide, is diagnosed and treated. HeartFlow’s commitment to patient-centered innovation will enable the company to build upon its success and I look forward to working with the team to ensure physicians and patients are able to benefit from this state-of-the-art solution.”

Mead joins HeartFlow with more than 30 years of experience working with companies across the healthcare space, with a focus on identifying emerging medical technologies, developing new therapies, establishing new markets, and building world-class management teams. Most recently, Mead served as President and CEO of Beaver-Visitec International (BVI), a leading global developer, manufacturer, and marketer of ophthalmic surgical devices. Prior to BVI, Mead was a Strategic Advisor and Partner in the Life Science Practice of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB). Before KPCB, Mead served as President of Guidant Vascular Intervention, leading the fully integrated, billion-dollar division after holding various other global senior management positions at Guidant to include: President, Asia Pacific Operations based in Tokyo and General Manager of the Stent Business, Vascular Intervention. Earlier in his career, Mead held sales and marketing roles in the medical device groups of Allergan and Johnson & Johnson.

“Dana has spent his career helping grow companies with world-class innovations across the healthcare space and we are thrilled to have someone of Dana’s caliber lead HeartFlow into its next stage of growth,” said Stevens. “The HeartFlow mission is to become the standard of care for diagnosing patients with suspected coronary artery disease and I look forward to working closely with Dana to make this a reality.”

Mead’s appointment builds on a period of tremendous growth for HeartFlow. In the past year, the HeartFlow Analysis has been adopted by more than half of the top 50 heart and vascular centers1 in the United States, and commercial case volume has increased by more than 200%. In the United Kingdom, the NHS began reimbursing HeartFlow through the Innovation and Technology Program (ITP), enabling more than 35 NHS hospitals to adopt HeartFlow. In November 2018, the company received reimbursement approval in Japan, enabling the company to begin its commercialization. To date, clinicians around the world have used the HeartFlow Analysis for more than 30,000 patients to aid in the diagnosis of heart disease.

“HeartFlow has made outstanding progress under John’s leadership due to his dedication to the company and the physicians and patients served by HeartFlow,” said William C. Weldon, former Chairman of the Board of Directors, HeartFlow. “We are looking forward to working with Dana as the company takes an important next step towards becoming the standard of care for patients with coronary artery disease.”

Mead currently serves on the Board of Directors of Inspire Medical (NYSE:INSP), Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), BVI and Pulmonx, and has served on the boards of the California Healthcare Institute and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford University, and as chair of the Lafayette College West Coast Advisory Council. A native of Connecticut, Mead received his B.A. degree from Lafayette College and holds an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.

HeartFlow, Inc. is a digital health company uniquely positioned at the intersection of advanced artificial intelligence and healthcare to transform how heart disease is diagnosed and treated. Our non-invasive HeartFlow FFRct Analysis leverages deep learning to create a personalized 3D model of the heart. By using this model, clinicians can better evaluate the impact a blockage has on blood flow and determine the best treatment for patients. Our technology is reflective of our Silicon Valley roots and incorporates decades of scientific evidence with the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is commercially available in the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan. For more information, visit www.heartflow.com.

