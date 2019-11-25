HeartVista : Unveils FDA-Cleared AI-Assisted One Click™ Cardiac MRI Solution at Radiological Society of North America 2019 Annual Meeting

HeartVista, a pioneer in AI-assisted MRI solutions, today announced that it will be presenting its new One Click™ Cardiac Package at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2019 Annual Meeting on December 1-6, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois.

HeartVista’s One Click™ Cardiac Package is the industry’s first FDA-cleared AI-assisted solution to perform Cardiac MRI scans, and will be presented at the AI Showcase Theatre at McCormick Place on December 4, 2019, at 2 pm. The company will also be at Booth #11137 for the duration of the conference, from December 1-5.

Despite the many advantages of manual cardiac MRI, its use has been largely limited due to a lack of trained technologists, high costs, long scan time, and complexity of use. HeartVista’s software solves these issues by using AI-assisted software to prescribe the standard cardiac views with just one click, and in as few as 10 seconds, while the patient breathes freely. The software also leverages a novel neural network that helps detect artifacts on scans and alerts physicians when the image quality is below the acceptable threshold.

“HeartVista’s Cardiac Package is a vital tool to enhance the consistency and productivity of cardiac magnetic resonance studies, across all levels of CMR expertise,” said Dr. Raymond Kwong, MPH, director of Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and associate professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

“As AI continues to transform the healthcare landscape, we are pleased to introduce the industry’s first AI-assisted cardiac MRI software solution to radiologists, their facilities and patients at this year’s RSNA meeting,” said Itamar Kandel, CEO of HeartVista. “Our latest advances with HeartVista’s One Click™ Cardiac Package, represents a transformation in cardiac MRI technology, where exams are now simple, time-efficient, affordable, and highly consistent.”

About HeartVista

HeartVista believes in leveraging artificial intelligence to improve access to MRI and improve patient outcomes. The company’s One Click™ software platform enables real-time MRI for a variety of clinical and research applications. Its AI-driven, one-click cardiac localization method received first place honors at the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine’s Machine Learning Workshop in 2018. The company’s innovative technology originated at the Stanford Magnetic Resonance Systems Research Laboratory. HeartVista is funded by Khosla Ventures, and the National Institute of Health’s Small Business Innovation Research program.

For more information, visit www.heartvista.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005186/en/