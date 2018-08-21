Heat Exchangers (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Cooled) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Heat Exchangers Market by Type (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Cooled), Application (Chemical, Petrochemical and Oil & Gas, HVACR, Food & Beverage, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The heat exchangers market is estimated to be USD 14.68 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 22.59 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2018 and 2023.

Heat exchangers are used across a wide range of applications, including nuclear & thermal power plants, petroleum refineries, petrochemical plants, food processing plants, and HVACR. The lack of awareness about energy efficiency in buildings is hindering the growth of the market for heat exchangers.

The HVACR application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing building & construction industry and increased government investments in infrastructural projects.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for heat exchangers, in terms of value during the forecast period. China and India are two major markets for heat exchangers in Asia Pacific. The growth in the commercial building & construction industry, high-end real estate, and energy-saving policies are likely to drive the demand for heat exchangers in China and India.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Macroeconomic Indicators

7 Heat Exchangers Market, By Type

8 Heat Exchangers Market, By Application

9 Heat Exchangers Market, By Graphite

10 Printed Circuit Heat Exchangers Market

11 Heat Exchangers Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

