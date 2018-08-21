Heat Exchangers (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Cooled) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Heat
Exchangers Market by Type (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Cooled),
Application (Chemical, Petrochemical and Oil & Gas, HVACR, Food &
Beverage, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper), and Region - Global Forecast
to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The heat exchangers market is estimated to be USD 14.68 billion in 2018
and is projected to reach USD 22.59 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.0%
between 2018 and 2023.
Heat exchangers are used across a wide range of applications, including
nuclear & thermal power plants, petroleum refineries, petrochemical
plants, food processing plants, and HVACR. The lack of awareness about
energy efficiency in buildings is hindering the growth of the market for
heat exchangers.
The HVACR application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR
between 2018 and 2023. The growth of this segment can be attributed to
the growing building & construction industry and increased government
investments in infrastructural projects.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for heat
exchangers, in terms of value during the forecast period. China and
India are two major markets for heat exchangers in Asia Pacific. The
growth in the commercial building & construction industry, high-end real
estate, and energy-saving policies are likely to drive the demand for
heat exchangers in China and India.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
7 Heat Exchangers Market, By Type
8 Heat Exchangers Market, By Application
9 Heat Exchangers Market, By Graphite
10 Printed Circuit Heat Exchangers Market
11 Heat Exchangers Market, By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
-
Air Products and Chemicals
-
API Heat Transfer
-
Barriquand Technologies
-
Danfoss
-
Doosan Corporation
-
Funke Wärmeaustauscher Apparatebau
-
Guntner
-
Harsco Industrial Air-X-Changers
-
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver
-
Hisaka Works
-
HRS Heat Exchangers
-
Johnson Controls International
-
Kelvion Holdings
-
Koch Heat Transfer Company
-
Mersen
-
Modine Manufacturing Company
-
Radiant Heat Exchanger
-
Sierra
-
SPX Corporation and Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing
-
SWEP International
-
Thermax Global
-
Thermofin
-
Vahterus
-
Xylem
