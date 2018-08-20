Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products: Global Markets to 2022 featuring Key Players Japan Tobacco, PAX Labs, Philip Morris Intl, and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 07:41pm CEST

The "Global Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.39% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions by global firms. Many large vendors are expected to acquire small and regional suppliers during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products. Heat-not-burn tobacco devices and capsules are relatively more economical than conventional tobacco products.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the rising popularity of smokeless tobacco products. The major smokeless tobacco products that are highly popular among the masses include snus, moist snuff, and chewing tobacco.

Key Trends

  • Growing Millennial Population
  • Online Retailing
  • Growing Expenditure on Production and Product Development

Key Vendors

  • Japan Tobacco
  • PAX Labs
  • Philip Morris International Management
  • Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Segmentation by Product

8. Customer Landscape

9. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/69xzt9/heatnotburn?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12pAGILYSYS : 3 Ways to Bring Sustainability into Your Resort Operation
PU
08:11pINSIGHTS ON THE GROWTH OF RISK MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET WITH TRENDS, ANALYSIS BY REGIONS, TYPE, APPLICATION, MARKET DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, AND TOP KEY PLAYERS &NDASH; FORECAST TO 2023 : This market research report on Risk Management Software Market studied by User Type (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), Industry Type (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Utility, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Others), Companies (PAN Software, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Resolver, Quantiva
AQ
08:11pAlamo City Engineering Services, Inc. Achieves the ForeScout “Triple Play”!
GL
08:10pDREAM HOMES & DEVELOPMENT CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:09pFUSE Participants Draw on Rich Orion Data to Fuel New Integrations
BU
08:08pAUTOMOBILE MUFFLER MARKET TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 8.7% BY 2024, FOCUSING ON TOP KEY PLAYERS - FAURECIA S.A, TENNECO, EBERSPACHER GROUP, BENTELER INTERNATIONAL AG : Infinium Global Research added Latest Research Report titled “Automobile Muffler Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Product Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its Large Report database.
AQ
08:08pRAIL LOGISTICS - WORLDWIDE MARKET ANALYSIS & FORECASTS 2018-2022 FEATURING KEY VENDORS : Canadian National Railway, CSX, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, and United Parcel Service - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:08pTHE GLOBAL CONDUCTIVE SILICONE MARKET - FORECAST TO 2022 : China National Bluestar, DowDuPont, KCC Corp, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical, and Wacker Chemie Dominate the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:07pCBRE : Appoints Chris Connelly Global President For Asset Services And Investor Leasing Business Lines
PU
08:07pAUTOMATED TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET IS TRENDING WITH CAGR OF 3.1% BY 2023, KEY PLAYERS- CHROMA ATE, LTX-CREDENCE CORPORATION, AEMULUS HOLDINGS BHD, TESEC CORPORATION : The Infinium Global Research has announced the addition of the “Automated Test Equipment Market to 2023 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Product” to its research database.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China shifts to Iranian tankers to keep oil flowing amid U.S. san..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.