Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products: Global Markets to 2022 featuring Key Players Japan Tobacco, PAX Labs, Philip Morris Intl, and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market is anticipated to grow
at a CAGR of 24.39% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing number of mergers and
acquisitions by global firms. Many large vendors are expected to acquire
small and regional suppliers during the forecast period.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products. Heat-not-burn
tobacco devices and capsules are relatively more economical than
conventional tobacco products.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the rising popularity of smokeless tobacco products. The major smokeless
tobacco products that are highly popular among the masses include snus,
moist snuff, and chewing tobacco.
Key Trends
-
Growing Millennial Population
-
Online Retailing
-
Growing Expenditure on Production and Product Development
Key Vendors
-
Japan Tobacco
-
PAX Labs
-
Philip Morris International Management
-
Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Segmentation by Product
8. Customer Landscape
9. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
