Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products: Global Markets to 2022 featuring Key Players Japan Tobacco, PAX Labs, Philip Morris Intl, and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.39% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions by global firms. Many large vendors are expected to acquire small and regional suppliers during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products. Heat-not-burn tobacco devices and capsules are relatively more economical than conventional tobacco products.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the rising popularity of smokeless tobacco products. The major smokeless tobacco products that are highly popular among the masses include snus, moist snuff, and chewing tobacco.

Key Trends

Growing Millennial Population

Online Retailing

Growing Expenditure on Production and Product Development

Key Vendors

Japan Tobacco

PAX Labs

Philip Morris International Management

Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Segmentation by Product

8. Customer Landscape

9. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/69xzt9/heatnotburn?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005508/en/