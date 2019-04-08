Heather Meadors Named Director of Community Relations for Elliott Davis

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elliott Davis, a leading business solutions firm with nine offices across the Southeast, announces that Heather Meadors has been named director of community relations. Meadors comes to Elliott Davis after serving more than seven years as director of community relations for a global hotel group.



Elliott Davis, a leading business solutions firm with nine offices across the Southeast, announces that Heather Meadors has been named director of community relations.





Elliott Davis CEO Rick Davis notes, “Heather’s proven commitment to community, along with her strong leadership acumen, will take our current community engagement efforts to an even higher level. Her experience and energy will lead our community relations team in broadening our presence in each of our markets.”

Meadors will lead a team of community relations professionals based in each of the firm’s markets. In addition to enhancing the firm’s robust community engagement efforts firm wide, Meadors will take the helm over the newly-launched Elliott Davis Cares program, a vehicle providing every employee the time and opportunity to give back to the community in ways that align with their passion for serving. She will also facilitate the implementation of Elliott Davis Leads providing professional board training to all employees serving in that role on behalf of the firm.

An active member in the Greenville community, Meadors currently volunteers with The Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County, and is a member of Greenville Women Giving. She also serves on various boards with the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, Euphoria Greenville, Greenville Technical College and the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA), as well as on the family council of Clemson University.

Meadors earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Elon University and a master’s degree in administration from Furman University. Prior to her role as director of community relations, she served as executive director of Christ Church Episcopal Preschool.

About Elliott Davis LLC

Elliott Davis LLC, is a leading business solutions firm offering a full spectrum of services in the areas of tax, comprehensive assurance, and consulting services to diverse businesses, organizations, and individuals. With a network of more than 700 forward-thinking professionals in major U.S. markets and alliance resources across the globe, the organization ranks among the Top 40 and fastest-growing accounting firms in the United States. Elliott Davis has been providing innovative solutions since its founding in 1920. Visit elliottdavis.com for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87c44963-f16b-4461-b1c1-eeed1c33f2a3

﻿





Contact: Jack Bacot, Chief Marketing Officer jack.bacot@elliottdavis.com