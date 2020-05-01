Heathrow Airport sees April passenger numbers down 97%

Log in
05/01/2020 | 02:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a mask is seen at Heathrow airport

London's Heathrow Airport, traditionally the busiest in Europe, said passenger numbers were expected to be down by around 97% in April and they were likely to remain weak until governments fighting the coronavirus outbreak deem it safe to travel.

For the first quarter, revenue fell 12.7% to 593 million pounds and adjusted EBITDA fell by 22.4% to 315 million pounds.

Heathrow said it had 3.2 billion pounds in liquidity,sufficient to maintain the business at least over the next 12 months, even with no passengers.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by William Schomberg)

