Heathrow Airport sees April passenger numbers down 97%

London's Heathrow Airport, traditionally the busiest in Europe, said passenger numbers were expected to be down by around 97% in April and they were likely to remain weak until governments fighting the coronavirus outbreak deem it safe to travel.

For the first quarter, revenue fell 12.7% to 593 million pounds and adjusted EBITDA fell by 22.4% to 315 million pounds.

Heathrow said it had 3.2 billion pounds in liquidity,sufficient to maintain the business at least over the next 12 months, even with no passengers.

