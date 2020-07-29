Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Heathrow CEO says airport testing plan would cost passengers 150 pounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 04:01am EDT

The cost of having a coronavirus test at the airport would be about 150 pounds ($195) per person and the passenger would be expected to pay, said Heathrow Airport chief executive John Holland-Kaye.

"So it's not cheap, but equally for people who are worried about being able to go back to work or get the kids into school, there will be people who are prepared to pay that to avoid the extra period of quarantine," Holland-Kaye told Reuters on Wednesday.

Heathrow is proposing a double testing programme plan which could reduce Britain's 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from countries with high infection rates like the United States and Spain.

The CEO said that the cost of the test would come down as more people signed up for it.

($1 = 0.7712 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:06aFrench consumer confidence falls in July as COVID-19 cases flare up
RE
04:02aDollar falls to two-year lows as U.S coronavirus cases surge
RE
04:01aASF-affected hog farmers raise chicken, plant corn
PU
04:01aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Foreign Trade Statistics
PU
04:01aHeathrow CEO says airport testing plan would cost passengers 150 pounds
RE
03:59aChinese banks urged to switch away from SWIFT as U.S. sanctions loom
RE
03:43aOil prices edge higher as U.S. inventory drop counters demand concerns tied to COVID-19
RE
03:39aUK watchdog fines BDO for audit of insurer AmTrust Europe
RE
03:36aBANCO DE ESPAÑA : ECB announces organisational changes to strengthen banking supervision (238 KB)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : says business 'steadily recovering' as stores reopen
2RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit
3BASF SE : BASF : says it is still unable to forecast full-year results
4EBay beats second-quarter profit estimates, raises FY outlook
5Pfizer says it will charge other developed countries on par with U.S. for vaccine deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group