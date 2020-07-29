Heathrow CEO says airport testing plan would cost passengers 150 pounds

"So it's not cheap, but equally for people who are worried about being able to go back to work or get the kids into school, there will be people who are prepared to pay that to avoid the extra period of quarantine," Holland-Kaye told Reuters on Wednesday.

Heathrow is proposing a double testing programme plan which could reduce Britain's 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from countries with high infection rates like the United States and Spain.

The CEO said that the cost of the test would come down as more people signed up for it.

