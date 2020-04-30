Log in
Heaven Hill Brands Expands Distribution with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

04/30/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol— today announced that Heaven Hill Brands, the nation’s largest independent, family-owned and operated distilled spirits supplier, will expand distribution of its portfolio in the U.S with the Company.

The expansion primarily covers markets in Southern Glazer’s West Region and Control States divisions. Southern Glazer’s will represent the new Heaven Hill business in a dual capacity with Heaven Hill’s current distributor partner beginning May 1, 2020, and then will become the exclusive distributor in Southern Glazer’s West Region and Western Control States effective June 1, 2020.

“This commitment from Heaven Hill comes at one of the most challenging times our industry, and the world, has ever faced,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “While both of our family-owned businesses have been hyper-focused on protecting the safety and wellbeing of our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, we also believe it’s just as important to continue planning for the future so we are positioned to be even stronger when this crisis is over. Our relationship with Heaven Hill goes back decades, and our ability to continue moving forward during this difficult period speaks volumes to that relationship. The Southern Glazer’s team looks forward to further integrations of Heaven Hill’s outstanding portfolio; preparing for growth and success as businesses in the U.S. ultimately prepare to reopen.”

“Southern Glazer’s has always been a tremendous partner and now we are excited to expand that relationship through their first class organization, structure and route-to-market,” added Max L. Shapira, President, Heaven Hill Brands. “Our diverse portfolio of recognized brands positions us for success and we look forward to working with Southern Glazer’s on a greater scale to help us execute our strategy and achieve our long-term business goals.”

About Heaven Hill Brands

Founded in 1935, Bardstown, KY -based Heaven Hill Brands (www.heavenhill.com) is the nation’s largest independent, family-owned and operated spirits producer and marketer and the world’s second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon. Heaven Hill’s diversified portfolio of brands includes Evan Williams, Elijah Craig, Larceny, and Henry McKenna Bourbons; Rittenhouse Rye Whisky; Deep Eddy and Burnett’s Vodkas; Admiral Nelson’s and Blackheart Rums; Black Velvet Canadian Whisky; Lunazul Tequila; The Christian Brothers Brandies; HPNOTIQ Liqueur; Carolans Irish Cream Liqueur; PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur; Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.


