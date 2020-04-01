Log in
Heavy-Duty Truck Suspension System Market 2019-2023 | Sales of Heavy-Duty Trucks to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/01/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the heavy-duty truck suspension system market and it is poised to grow by 150.11 thousand units during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005203/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Continental, Hendrickson USA, thyssenkrupp, WABCO, and ZF Friedrichshafen are some of the major market participants. The sales of heavy-duty trucks will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sales of heavy-duty trucks has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market is segmented as below:

  • Gross vehicle weight rating
    • Class 8
    • Class 7
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30358

Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heavy-duty truck suspension system market report covers the following areas:

  • Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market Size
  • Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market Trends
  • Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies development of standards for non-metallic air suspension system tubing with one or more layers as one of the prime reasons driving the heavy-duty truck suspension system market growth during the next few years.

Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market, including some of the vendors such as Continental, Hendrickson USA, thyssenkrupp, WABCO, and ZF Friedrichshafen. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist heavy-duty truck suspension system market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the heavy-duty truck suspension system market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the heavy-duty truck suspension system market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heavy-duty truck suspension system market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GROSS VEHICLE WEIGHT RATING

  • Market segmentation by gross vehicle weight rating
  • Comparison by gross vehicle weight rating
  • Class 8 - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Class 7 - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by gross vehicle weight rating

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Development of standards for non-metallic air suspension system tubing with one or more layers
  • Liftable forward tandem axle
  • Multi-linkage suspension system in heavy vehicles

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Continental
  • Hendrickson USA
  • ThyssenKrupp
  • WABCO
  • ZF Friedrichshafen

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
