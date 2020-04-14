Log in
Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market Segmented by Application, Geographic Landscape, and Forecast 2019-2023 | Technavio

04/14/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

Heavy-duty vehicle tires market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The heavy-duty vehicle tires market is poised to grow by USD 1.73 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005759/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The heavy-duty vehicle tires market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and its potential application.

Top Key Players of Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market Covered as:

  • Bridgestone Corporation
  • Continental AG
  • MICHELIN
  • Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The heavy-duty vehicle tires market will be affected by adoption of nanotechnology. Apart from this, other market trends include development of specialized tires for heavy-duty electric vehicles and adoption of environment-friendly tire manufacturing processes.

In addition, growing sales of commercial vehicle will aid in market growth. Falling rubber prices to boost profit margins and increasing demand for heavy-duty trucks for freight transportation will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Have a query before purchasing heavy-duty vehicle tires market report @
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30964

  • Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market Split by Application
    • Trucks
    • Buses
  • Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market Split by Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

The regional distribution of heavy-duty vehicle tires market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2019-2023.

The heavy-duty vehicle tires market research report sheds light on foremost regions: China, India, the US, and Japan.

Imperative Insights on the Following Aspects:

  • What was the size of the global heavy-duty vehicle tires industry by value in 2019?
  • What will be the size of the global heavy-duty vehicle tires industry in 2023?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global heavy-duty vehicle tires industry?
  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?
  • What are the main segments that make up the global heavy-duty vehicle tires market?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Heavy-duty vehicle tires market research report presents critical information and factual data about heavy-duty vehicle tires industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in heavy-duty vehicle tires market study.

The product range of the heavy-duty vehicle tires industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in heavy-duty vehicle tires market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Why buy?

  • Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.
  • Track competitor gains and losses in market share.
  • Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Purchase Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market report @
https://www.technavio.com/report/global-heavy-duty-vehicle-tires-market-industry-analysis

The heavy-duty vehicle tires market research report gives an overview of heavy-duty vehicle tires industry by analyzing various key segments of this heavy-duty vehicle tires market based on the application and geographic landscape. The regional distribution of the heavy-duty vehicle tires market across the globe are considered for this heavy-duty vehicle tires industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the heavy-duty vehicle tires market over the period from 2019 to the forecasted year.

Browse Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market related details @
https://www.technavio.com/report/global-heavy-duty-vehicle-tires-market-industry-analysis

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Trucks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Buses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bridgestone Corporation
  • Continental AG
  • MICHELIN
  • Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
