Hebei Construction : POSTPONEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND THE CLASS MEETINGS AND CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

河北建設集團股份有限公司

HEBEI CONSTRUCTION GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1727)

POSTPONEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

AND THE CLASS MEETINGS

AND

CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

References are made to the notice of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") and the notice of the 2020 first H shareholders class meeting (the "H Shareholders Class Meeting") of Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") dated 3 January 2020 (collectively, the "Notices") and the circular of the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting dated 22 January 2020 (the "Circular"), which contain the time and venue of the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting and the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting for shareholders' approval.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE EGM AND THE CLASS MEETINGS

The Company hereby announces that, due to the influence of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the EGM, the 2020 first domestic shareholders class meeting of the Company (the "Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting") and the H Shareholders Class Meeting (together with the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting, the "Class Meetings") will be postponed, to consider and, if thought fit, approve relevant resolutions as set out in the Notices. Details of the postponement of the EGM and Class Meetings are as follows: