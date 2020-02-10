|
Hebei Construction : POSTPONEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND THE CLASS MEETINGS AND CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD
02/10/2020 | 04:33am EST
河北建設集團股份有限公司
HEBEI CONSTRUCTION GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1727)
POSTPONEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
AND THE CLASS MEETINGS
AND
CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD
References are made to the notice of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") and the notice of the 2020 first H shareholders class meeting (the "H Shareholders Class Meeting") of Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") dated 3 January 2020 (collectively, the "Notices") and the circular of the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting dated 22 January 2020 (the "Circular"), which contain the time and venue of the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting and the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting for shareholders' approval.
POSTPONEMENT OF THE EGM AND THE CLASS MEETINGS
The Company hereby announces that, due to the influence of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the EGM, the 2020 first domestic shareholders class meeting of the Company (the "Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting") and the H Shareholders Class Meeting (together with the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting, the "Class Meetings") will be postponed, to consider and, if thought fit, approve relevant resolutions as set out in the Notices. Details of the postponement of the EGM and Class Meetings are as follows:
|
|
Original Schedule
|
Postponed Schedule
|
|
|
|
Time and date of the EGM
|
9 : 0 0 a . m . o n M o n d a y , 1 7
|
9:00 a.m. on Monday, 30 March
|
|
February 2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Time and date of the Domestic
|
9:20 a.m. or immediately after the
|
9:20 a.m. or immediately after
|
Shareholders Class Meeting
|
conclusion of the EGM (or any
|
the conclusion of the EGM (or
|
|
adjournment thereof) on Monday,
|
any adjournment thereof) on
|
|
17 February 2020
|
Monday, 30 March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Original Schedule
|
Postponed Schedule
|
|
|
|
T i m e a n d d a t e o f t h e H
|
9:40 a.m. or immediately after
|
9 : 4 0 a . m . o r i m m e d i a t e l y
|
Shareholders Class Meeting
|
the conclusion of the EGM and
|
after the conclusion of the
|
|
the Domestic Shareholders Class
|
E G M a n d t h e D o m e s t i c
|
|
Meeting (or any adjournment
|
Shareholders Class Meeting (or
|
|
thereof) on Monday, 17 February
|
any adjournment thereof) on
|
|
2020
|
Monday, 30 March 2020
|
|
|
CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD
Due to the postponement of the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting, the Company will re-open the register of members for shares on the first business day after the date of this announcement (Tuesday, 11 February 2020) and the book closure period will be changed from Saturday, 18 January 2020 to Monday, 17 February 2020 (both days inclusive) to Saturday, 29 February 2020 to Monday, 30 March 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM and/or the H Shareholders Class Meeting, holders of H shares of the Company shall deliver all duly completed and signed transfer documents together with relevant share certificates to the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 28 February 2020.
FORM OF PROXY
The forms of proxy despatched to shareholders together with the Notices on 3 January 2020 will continue to be valid for the postponed EGM and the postponed H Shareholders Class Meeting. Shareholders who have not returned the forms of proxy shall complete the forms of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited (for holders of H shares of the Company) or, to the Company's registered office in PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) not later than 24 hours before the time scheduled for the holding of the postponed EGM and the postponed H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). For the avoidance of doubt, the forms of proxy duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by the shareholders shall remain valid for the postponed EGM and the postponed H Shareholders Class Meeting, and the relevant shareholders are not required to submit the forms of proxy again.
REPLY SLIPS
The reply slips despatched to shareholders together with the Notices on 3 January 2020 will continue to be valid for the postponed EGM and the postponed H Shareholders Class Meeting. The deadline for returning the reply slips will be changed from Tuesday, 28 January 2020 to Tuesday, 10 March 2020. Shareholders who have not returned the reply slips shall complete the reply slips in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited (for holders of H shares of the Company) or, to the Company's registered office in PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) on or before the abovementioned date. For the avoidance of doubt, the reply slips duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by shareholders shall remain valid for the postponed EGM and the postponed H Shareholders Class Meeting, and the relevant shareholders are not required to submit the reply slips again.
The venue, convening method and resolutions etc. of the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting shall remain unchanged. For details of the resolutions to be considered at the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting, the qualification to attend the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting, the registration procedures and other relevant matters, please refer to the Notices and the Circular.
By order of the Board
Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited
LI Baozhong
Chairman and Executive Director
Hebei, the PRC
10 February 2020
As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. LI Baozhong, Mr. SHANG Jinfeng, Mr. LIU Yongjian and Mr. ZHAO Wensheng; the non-executive Directors are Mr. LI Baoyuan and Mr. CAO Qingshe; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. XIAO Xuwen, Ms. SHEN Lifeng, Ms. CHEN Xin and Mr. CHAN Ngai Sang Kenny.
|
|