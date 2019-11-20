Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hebei Construction : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING OF A SHAREHOLDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 06:01pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

河北建設集團股份有限公司

HEBEI CONSTRUCTION GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1727)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING OF A SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company after having made all reasonable inquiries and based on the information publicly available to the Company, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. KING Pak Fu no longer holds any equity interest in the Company.

The board of directors of the Company is of the opinion that, the change in shareholding as set out above will not have any material adverse effect on the Company's financial position, business or operation.

By order of the board of directors

Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited

LI Baozhong

Chairman and Executive Director

Hebei, the PRC

20 November 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. LI Baozhong, Mr. SHANG Jinfeng, Mr. LIU Yongjian and Mr. ZHAO Wensheng; the non-executive directors are Mr. LI Baoyuan and Mr. CAO Qingshe; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. XIAO Xuwen, Ms. SHEN Lifeng, Ms. CHEN Xin and Mr. CHAN Ngai Sang Kenny.

Disclaimer

Hebei Construction Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 23:00:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38pAlibaba to pay banks up to $32.3 million in fees for Hong Kong listing
RE
06:36pASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Proposed Divestment and Acquisition of Hotels
PU
06:36pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Banking Code changes to assist low income customers and farmers in drought
PU
06:36pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :News Release: CDL and CapitaLand to redevelop Singapore's Liang Court site
PU
06:36pEQ : Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
PU
06:34pUnited Auto Workers president resigns amid corruption probe
RE
06:31pGerman exports stabilised, but trade risks remain - finance ministry
RE
06:31pTrudeau Turns to Trade-Deal Lieutenant to Quell Tension Over Energy -- Update
DJ
06:31pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :CDL and CapitaLand to redevelop Liang Court site into an integrated development with 700 apartments
PU
06:23pA U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year
2A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year
3NETEASE : NETEASE : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. - FCAU
5WHITE & WEDDLE, P.C. : Announces Judgment Against Subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group