Hebei Construction : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING OF A SHAREHOLDER

河北建設集團股份有限公司

HEBEI CONSTRUCTION GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1727)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING OF A SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company after having made all reasonable inquiries and based on the information publicly available to the Company, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. KING Pak Fu no longer holds any equity interest in the Company.

The board of directors of the Company is of the opinion that, the change in shareholding as set out above will not have any material adverse effect on the Company's financial position, business or operation.

Hebei, the PRC

20 November 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. LI Baozhong, Mr. SHANG Jinfeng, Mr. LIU Yongjian and Mr. ZHAO Wensheng; the non-executive directors are Mr. LI Baoyuan and Mr. CAO Qingshe; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. XIAO Xuwen, Ms. SHEN Lifeng, Ms. CHEN Xin and Mr. CHAN Ngai Sang Kenny.