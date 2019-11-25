Hebei Construction : VOLUNTARY CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

河北建設集團股份有限公司

HEBEI CONSTRUCTION GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1727)

VOLUNTARY CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The Company noticed that on 25 November and 26 November 2019, certain media published news reports headed "With Unfinished Projects and Temperamental Decisions, PPP Business of Hebei Construction is Paradoxical ( 項目爛尾、決策反復 河北建設PPP 業務讓人疑惑不解)" and "Is Zhongming Zhiye the Profit Modifier of Hebei Construction? ( 中明置業：河北建設的利潤調節器?)", respectively (the "Reports").

The Company has carefully verified the contents of the Reports in a timely manner and found that the contents of the Reports are not based on rigorous investigation and demonstration and are inconsistent with the actual situation. In order to avoid misleading investors, the relevant information is hereby clarified as follows: