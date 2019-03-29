Hebei Yichen Industrial : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information (1) Delay in Publication of the 2018 Annual Results; (2) PostpOnement of Board Meeting; and (3) Suspension of Trading

Log in
0
03/29/2019 | 02:52pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited*

河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1596)

INSIDE INFORMATION

(1)DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS;

(2)POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING;

AND

(3) SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.49(3)(i) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board wishes to announce that as additional time is required for the Auditor to complete its audit work, including the work of auditing the carrying value of the Company's investments as at 31 December 2018 and completing its audit procedures in respect of the 2018 Annual Results, the publication of the announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Results will be delayed.

Pursuant to rule 13.49(3)(i)(c) of the Listing Rules, the Group's unaudited consolidated financial information for the year ended 31 December 2018 is set out in this announcement.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE BOARD MEETING

Given that the Auditor has not completed its audit work in respect of the 2018 Annual Results as at the date of this announcement, the Board Meeting originally scheduled to be held on 29 March 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Results for publication (among others) will be postponed. The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform the Shareholders of material updates (if any) and the date of the Board Meeting to approve the announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Results for publication as and when appropriate.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the H shares on the Stock Exchange has been halted with effect from 9:30 a.m. on 29 March 2019 pending the release of this announcement. Trading in the H Shares on the Stock Exchange is currently expected to remain suspended until the publication of the announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Results by the Company.

This announcement is made by Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited (the "Company"; together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.49(3)(i) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

Pursuant to rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish an announcement in relation to its preliminary results in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Results") not later than three months after the end of the financial year of the Company, i.e. on or before 31 March 2019. Under rule 13.49(2) of the Listing Rules, the preliminary announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Results shall be based on the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 which shall have been agreed with the auditor.

As at 31 December 2018, the Company held investments with a total outstanding principal investment amount of approximately RMB129.5 million.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to announce that the publication of the announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Results will be delayed, and it is expected that the 2018 Annual Results will not be available by 31 March 2019. The reason for the delay is that additional time is required for the auditor of the Company (the "Auditor") to complete its audit work, including the work of auditing the carrying value of the Company's investments as at 31 December 2018 and completing its audit procedures in respect of the 2018 Annual Results.

The Board acknowledges that any delay in publishing the announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Results will constitute non-compliance with rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules. The Company has been and will continue using its best endeavours to assist and cooperate with the Auditor in its performance of the required audit work, so that the announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Results can be finalised, approved and published as soon as practicable.

The Board wishes to state that the operations of the Group have not been affected as a result of the above delay.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE BOARD MEETING

As stated in the announcement of the Company dated 19 March 2019, a meeting of the Board (the "Board Meeting") for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Results for publication (among others) was originally scheduled to be held on 29 March 2019. Given that the Auditor has not completed its audit work in respect of the 2018 Annual Results as at the date of this announcement, the Board Meeting will be postponed.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") of material updates (if any) and the date of the Board Meeting to approve the announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Results for publication as and when appropriate.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

In order to provide additional information to the Shareholders and the potential investors of the Company for a better assessment of the recent financial performance of the Group, the Board announces the Group's unaudited consolidated financial information for the year ended

31 December 2018 as follows in accordance with rule 13.49(3)(i)(c) of the Listing Rules:

Year ended 31 December

Percentage

2018

2017

change

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Revenue

1,111,460

965,898

15.1%

Cost of sales

(777,966)

(625,656)

24.3%

Gross profit

333,494

340,242

(2.0%)

Note: Certain amounts and percentage figures presented above have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding them.

The above consolidated financial information of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been reviewed by the audit committee of the Board, but has not been audited by the Auditor and may be subject to audit adjustments. Further details of the Group's consolidated financial information for the year ended 31 December 2018 will be disclosed as and when the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 are ready for publication.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the H shares of the Company (the "H Shares") on the Stock Exchange has been halted with effect from 9:30 a.m. on 29 March 2019 pending the release of this announcement.

Pursuant to rule 13.50 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange will normally require suspension of trading in an issuer's securities if an issuer fails to publish periodic financial information in accordance with the Listing Rules, and the suspension will normally remain in force until the issuer publishes an announcement containing the requisite financial information. Accordingly, trading in the H Shares on the Stock Exchange is currently expected to remain suspended until the publication of the announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Results by the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when considering the Group's unaudited consolidated financial information as disclosed in this announcement and when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited*

ZHANG Haijun

Chairman

Shijiazhuang, The PRC, 29 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Haijun, Mr. Zhang Ligang, Mr. Wu Jinyu, Mr. Zhang Chao, Mr. Zhang Lihuan and Ms. Fan Xiulan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jip Ki Chi, Mr. Wang Qi and Mr. Zhang Liguo.

*For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 18:51:03 UTC
