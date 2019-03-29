Hebei Yichen Industrial : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information (1) Delay in Publication of the 2018 Annual Results; (2) PostpOnement of Board Meeting; and (3) Suspension of Trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited*

河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1596)

INSIDE INFORMATION

(1)DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS;

(2)POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING;

AND

(3) SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.49(3)(i) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board wishes to announce that as additional time is required for the Auditor to complete its audit work, including the work of auditing the carrying value of the Company's investments as at 31 December 2018 and completing its audit procedures in respect of the 2018 Annual Results, the publication of the announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Results will be delayed.

Pursuant to rule 13.49(3)(i)(c) of the Listing Rules, the Group's unaudited consolidated financial information for the year ended 31 December 2018 is set out in this announcement.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE BOARD MEETING

Given that the Auditor has not completed its audit work in respect of the 2018 Annual Results as at the date of this announcement, the Board Meeting originally scheduled to be held on 29 March 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Results for publication (among others) will be postponed. The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform the Shareholders of material updates (if any) and the date of the Board Meeting to approve the announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Results for publication as and when appropriate.