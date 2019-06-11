Hebei Yichen Industrial : Announcements and Notices - Publication of Results Announcement and Resumption of Trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited*

河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1596)

PUBLICATION OF RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcements of Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 29 March 2019 and 26 April 2019 in connection with, among others, the delay in publication of the announcement in relation to the preliminary results of the Group in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2018 and the suspension in the trading of the H shares of the Company (the "H Shares") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 9:30 a.m. on 29 March 2019 until the publication of the requisite financial information in accordance with rule 13.50 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, the announcement of the Company dated 14 May 2019 in connection with the resumption guidance issued by the Stock Exchange, and the annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2018 of the Company dated 11 June 2019 (the "2018 Annual Results Announcement").

In the light of the publication of the 2018 Annual Results Announcement, application has been made to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of the trading in the H Shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 12 June 2019.

By order of the Board

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited*

ZHANG Haijun

Chairman

Shijiazhuang, The People's Republic of China, 12 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Haijun, Mr. Zhang Ligang, Mr. Wu Jinyu, Mr. Zhang Chao, Mr. Zhang Lihuan and Ms. Fan Xiulan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jip Ki Chi, Mr. Wang Qi and Mr. Zhang Liguo.