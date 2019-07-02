|
Hebei Yichen Industrial : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Shareholder Representative Supervisors and Election of Shareholder Representative Supervisors
Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited*
河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1596)
RESIGNATION OF SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS
The Board of Directors hereby announces that on 1 July 2019, Mr. Zhang and Ms. Liu each tendered their resignation from the positions of the Shareholder representative Supervisors with effect from the conclusion of the AGM due to personal reasons. Mr. Zhang shall, at the same time, also resign as the chairman of the Board of Supervisor. Mr. Zhang and Ms. Liu have confirmed that they have no disagreement with the Company, the Board of Directors or the Board of Supervisors, nor is there any other matter relating to their resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
The Board of Directors and the Board of Supervisors would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Zhang and Ms. Liu for their valuable contributions during their tenure as the Shareholder representative Supervisors of the first session of the Board of Supervisors.
PROPOSED ELECTION OF SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS
Pursuant to the Articles of Association, the Board of Supervisors shall compose of three Supervisors, among which there shall be two Shareholder representative Supervisors and one staff representative Supervisor.
Prior to the resignation of Mr. Zhang and Ms. Liu, the second session of the Board of Supervisors consists of the following members:
-
Mr. Hu, being the staff representative Supervisor elected at the staff representative meeting (職工代表大會) of the Company held on 15 November 2018; and
-
Mr. Zhang and Ms. Liu, each being a Shareholder representative Supervisors elected pursuant to the relevant resolution of the Shareholders passed at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 6 December 2018.
Pursuant to Article 14.3 of the Articles of Association, Shareholder representative Supervisors shall be elected at general meetings of the Shareholders. Accordingly, the Board of Supervisors has resolved to nominate Mr. Guan and Mr. Liu as candidates for the positions of Shareholder representative Supervisors of the second session of the Board of Supervisors for election by the Shareholders at the AGM to fill the vacancies following the resignation of Mr. Zhang and Ms. Liu.
Set forth below are the biographical details of Mr. Guan and Mr. Liu:
Mr. Liu, aged 41, graduated from Hebei Institute of Technology* (河北理工學院) in 2000 majoring in thermal engineering. In June 2000 to March 2008, Mr. Liu worked as production technician and technical technician of Yucheng Electric Component Factory (藁城市電工構 件廠 ). Mr. Liu joined the Group in March 2008 as a deputy manager for machine repairmen and is currently the manager of the technical department. Mr. Liu has extensive experience in corporate management.
Mr. Guan, aged 31, graduated from Hebei University of Science and Technology* (河北科 技大學) with a Bachelor of Automation in 2013. From July 2013 to May 2015, Mr. Guan has taken up the position as technician of Shijiazhuang Kelin Electric Company Limited* (石家 莊科林電氣股份有限公司). Mr. Guan joined the Group in June 2015 as electronics engineer. Mr. Guan is experienced in electronic engineering practices.
None of proposed Supervisors holds any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company which are required to be disclosed under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong). None of the proposed Supervisors holds any other position with the Company or other members of the Group nor do they have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company or any of their associates (as defined in the Listing Rules). None of the proposed Supervisors has held any position in other companies listed on the Stock Exchange or any other securities market for the last three years. In addition, there is no other information in relation to the proposed Supervisors which is discloseable pursuant to any of the requirements set out in Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules nor are they involved in any of the matters required to be disclosed pursuant to the Listing Rules. Save for the above, there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
Mr. Guan and Mr. Liu, if elected at the AGM, will each enter into a separate service agreement with the Company, subject to approval by the Shareholders of the same at the AGM, and shall hold office as Shareholder representative Supervisors of the second session of the Board of Supervisors from the conclusion of the AGM until the expiration of the term of office of the second session of the Board of Supervisors, i.e. until 5 December 2021.
After the conclusion of the AGM, the Board of Supervisors will hold a separate meeting for the election of the chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
GENERAL
A supplemental circular for the AGM containing, among others, further information regarding the proposed election of Shareholder representative Supervisors, together with a supplemental notice of the AGM and the updated form of proxy will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the following meanings:
|
AGM
|
the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at the
|
|
meeting room of the Company, No. 1 Yichen North Street,
|
|
Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the
|
|
People's Republic of China on Monday, 29 July 2019 at
|
|
10:30 a.m. (or any adjournment thereof)
|
"Articles of Association"
|
the articles of association of the Company as amended,
|
|
supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time
|
"Board of Directors"
|
the board of Directors
|
"Board of Supervisors"
|
the board of Supervisors
|
"Company"
|
Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* (河北
|
|
翼辰實業集團股份有限公司), a joint stock limited liability
|
|
company incorporated in the PRC whose issued H Shares are
|
|
listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
|
"controlling shareholders"
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
|
"Director(s)"
|
the director(s) of the Company
|
"Domestic Share(s)"
|
domestic invested ordinary share(s) in the capital of the
|
|
Company, with a nominal value of RMB0.50 each, which
|
|
are subscribed for and paid up in Renminbi and are unlisted
|
|
Shares which are currently not listed or traded on any stock
|
|
exchange
|
"Group"
|
collectively, the Company and its subsidiaries for the time
|
|
being
|
"Hong Kong"
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
|
|
People's Republic of China
|
"H Shares"
|
overseas listed foreign invested ordinary share(s) in the
|
|
ordinary share capital of the Company, with a nominal value
|
|
of RMB0.50 each, which are listed on the Stock Exchange
|
|
and traded in Hong Kong dollars
|
"Listing Rules"
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
|
|
Exchange
|
"Mr. Guan"
|
Mr . Guan En (管恩), being a proposed Shareholder
|
|
representative Supervisor
|
"Mr. Hu"
|
Mr. Hu Hebin (胡合斌), the staff representative Supervisor
|
"Mr. Liu"
|
Mr. Liu Jianbin (劉建賓), being a proposed Shareholder
|
|
representative Supervisor
|
"Mr. Zhang"
|
Mr . Zhang Xiaosuo ( 張小鎖), being a Shareholder
|
|
representative Supervisor
|
"Ms. Liu"
|
Ms. Liu Jiao (劉姣), being a Shareholder representative
|
|
Supervisor
|
"PRC"
|
the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this
|
|
announcement, shall exclude Hong Kong, the Macao Special
|
|
Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
|
|
and Taiwan
|
"RMB"
|
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
|
"Share(s)"
|
ordinary shares of RMB0.5 each in the capital of the
|
|
Company comprising the Domestic Shares and the H Shares
|
"Shareholder(s)"
|
holder(s) of Shares
|
"Stock Exchange"
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
"Supervisor(s)"
|
the supervisor(s) of the Company
|
|
By order of the Board
|
|
Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited*
|
|
ZHANG Haijun
|
|
Chairman
Shijiazhuang, The PRC, 2 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Haijun, Mr. Zhang Ligang, Mr. Wu Jinyu, Mr. Zhang Chao, Mr. Zhang Lihuan and Ms. Fan Xiulan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jip Ki Chi, Mr. Wang Qi and Mr. Zhang Liguo.
|
|
|