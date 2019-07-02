Hebei Yichen Industrial : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Shareholder Representative Supervisors and Election of Shareholder Representative Supervisors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited*

河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1596)

RESIGNATION OF SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

AND

ELECTION OF SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

RESIGNATION OF SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

The Board of Directors hereby announces that on 1 July 2019, Mr. Zhang and Ms. Liu each tendered their resignation from the positions of the Shareholder representative Supervisors with effect from the conclusion of the AGM due to personal reasons. Mr. Zhang shall, at the same time, also resign as the chairman of the Board of Supervisor.

PROPOSED ELECTION OF SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors has resolved to nominate Mr. Guan and Mr. Liu as candidates for the positions of Shareholder representative Supervisors of the second session of the Board of Supervisors for election by the Shareholders at the AGM to fill the vacancies following the resignation of Mr. Zhang and Ms. Liu.

GENERAL

A supplemental circular for the AGM containing, among others, further information regarding the proposed election of Shareholder representative Supervisors, together with a supplemental notice of the AGM and the updated form of proxy will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

A circular containing the details of, among others, the foregoing matters, together with the notice of the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.